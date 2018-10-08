Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Her Insane Bikini Body In Black Swim Suit

Kourtney Kardashian continues to show off her toned bikini body. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media yet again this week to reveal her flat tummy in a new bikini photo.

According to an October 8 report by the Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian rocks a black bikini with white strip. Her toned physique is on full display in the snapshot, which was posted to Instagram, and her killer curves and insane abs are eye catching.

In the photo, Kourtney sports a pair of sunglasses and wears her damp hair down and parted to the side as she stands next to her close friend, Larsa Pippen.

Larsa also rocks a black bathing suit, opting for a one-piece with a high cut on the hips that continues up the sides. Larsa, the wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, also wears sunglasses as her long, caramel-colored hair is parted to the side and worn in loose waves.

Kardashian wrote no caption for the snapshot, but seemingly let the photo speak for itself.

Kourtney’s latest photo comes after her sister, Kim Kardashian, was seen telling her that she looked like a “clown” with her clothing choices and prominent blue eyeshadow during a trip to Japan in a recent episode of the family’s reality series.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian posted more bikini photos of herself last week when she and her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, decided to have a pool day.

In the caption of one of the photos, Kourt revealed that “sometimes you need a day away.” However, one social media user called out Kardashian, saying that she didn’t need a day away because she “never” does any work.

Kourtney seemingly took offense to the comment and decided to clap back at the fan who threw shade at her via Instagram, revealing that she has a ton of irons in the fire, a hit television series, and is successfully raising three children as a single mother, although their father, Scott Disick, is heavily involved in their lives.

“Let me respond to you with all the time I have… oh wait, my attorney’s on the other line to discuss 6 business deals, I have a camera in my face filming season SIXTEEN of Keeping Up with the Kardashians (you may have heard of it) and I’m raising my 3 amazing children… God bless you and your worry about me,” Kourtney fired back.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!