How Much Will It Take To Save The World? $2.4 Trillion Per Year

This is it, according to the climate change scientists. If the world doesn't act right now to stop climate change, the world will burn up.

The cost is extreme. The things that have to be done are extreme. But scientists say humankind has one last chance to combat climate change. And if humankind doesn’t take that chance, well, say good-bye to life as you know it.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has released a special report on the effects of global warming, and the findings are extremely grim. According to co-chair of the panel, Jim Skea, an “unprecedented” amount of changes are needed to save the world. He says the world needs “changes to energy systems, changes to the way we manage land, changes to the way we move around with transportation,” as reported by the BBC.

So what will it take to save the world? Scientists say that emissions of CO2 need to be reduced globally by 45 percent of 2010 rates. This needs to happen by 2030. Coal use needs to go down to nearly zero. And the earth will need millions of square miles of land devoted to energy crops.

Between 2016 and 2035, saving the world will cost around $2.4 trillion — every year.

And if that doesn’t happen, what will? Start screaming now, because the answer is pretty scary. Coral reefs will be 100 percent gone in a matter of years. The global sea level will rise by about 4 inches. That may sound like a small amount, but it will affect millions of people living in coastal and island regions.

There will also be a huge impact on ocean temperatures, and it will greatly affect the ability to grow crops like rice, corn, and wheat.

“Both poles are melting at an accelerated rate; ancient trees that have been there for hundreds of years are suddenly dying; and the summer we’ve just experienced – basically, the whole world was on fire,” says Kaisa Kosonen of Greenpeace.

According to the report, the time to make decisions and make changes is now. This is not something that’s going to affect future generations. This is something that’s already affecting everyone. Prof. Jim Skea says that the Paris agreement is “not good enough.”

Much more needs to be done. And if it isn’t, the world will cross a threshold from which it cannot come back.

The world is already reacting to the news, according to The Independent. Anti-coal protesters turned out in London Monday morning, advocating for the world to “kick our fossil fuel addiction.”

Recently, Donald Trump and the White House received a report about global warming from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. According to their findings, as reported by the Inquisitr, the world will be 7 degrees F hotter by 2100. Temperatures that high could spell the end of mankind.

That particular report was created for deregulations that Donald Trump is planning that will actually increase CO2 emissions. Trump has previously stated that global warming is a hoax, and pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accord.