Eagle-eyed Instagram followers accused Kardashian of doctoring Kylie Jenner's photo before reposting it.

Photoshopping and doctoring photos to achieve the appearance of being “perfect” is a practice a lot of celebrities participate in. Unfortunately, part of being a celebrity means living life under a microscope. So, there’s always an eagle-eyed social media follower waiting to go over every photo with a fine-toothed comb looking for signs of photoshopping.

With 118 million Instagram followers and just over 4,500 posts, Kim Kardashian is no stranger to keen fans drawing attention to signs that a photo has been doctored in Photoshop. Almost a month ago, Kylie Jenner posted a photo of her daughter Stormi and Kim’s daughter Chicago having a slumber party together. About a week ago, Kim reposted the same photo.

The photo featured baby Chicago and baby Stormi wearing matching pink outfits. In the comment section of both Kylie and Kim’s photos, many noted the duo looked like twins.

According to the Daily Mail, some of Kim’s followers who have now had a chance to study the two photos have started to accuse the mom of three of doctoring the photo before she reposted it on her own Instagram.

“Chicagos head looks Photoshopped a bit,” one user recently penned in the comment section of Kim’s photo.

A second questioned, “Why Photoshop their heads?”

“I can’t believe you would photoshop your own children,” a third commented in disbelief.

In nearly a week’s time, Kim’s photo has accumulated 3.5 million likes and 22,000 comments. While there were several comments criticizing Kardashian for allegedly photoshopping the picture, not all the comments were negative. There were just as many comments regarding how “adorable” and “cute” the photo was. Many were admittedly confused on which baby was Stormi and which baby was Chicago because of how alike the girls looked.

According to the Daily Mail, it was a private Instagram profile called Celebface that first drew attention to the subtle differences in Kim’s version of the photo. A close look reveals baby Chicago’s curls on her forehead were trimmed and the picture as a whole appeared to be brightened.

In March, the 37-year-old TV personality was slammed for posting an obviously doctored photo that featured a squished car and an unrealistically small parking spot. Initially, Kim denied modifying the photo. She later revealed it was actually a fan photo she reposted, not realizing it had been doctored at the time. Kardashian did shut the comments off on this particular photo.

Kardashian also posted a photo of herself wearing a small pink dress that she was also later criticized for doctoring. According to the Daily Mail, Kardashian used Photoshop to shorten the dress before posting it on her own profile.