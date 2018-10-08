Hillary And Bill Clinton Announce Tour

The couple have released dates for speaking engagements in 2018 and 2019.

Have you ever wanted to spend an evening with Hillary and Bill Clinton? Now you can, as the Clintons are visiting 13 cities after the midterms, reports CNN. The tour, which is marketed as “An Evening with the Clintons,” will run from the end of 2018 well into 2019. The tour is produced by tour promoter Live Nation and plans to be a “one-of-a-kind conversation with two individuals who have helped shape our world and had a front seat to some of the most important moments in modern history.” In other words, the couple will discuss important topics with each other, with an interviewer also present to ask questions. Live Nation is also the promoter behind Michelle Obama’s speaking tour, where she plans to travel to 10 cities to discuss her new memoir, Becoming.

Beginning in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Clintons’ tour will continue on to Toronto, Montreal, and Texas in 2018. The tour will resume in April 2019 and include stops in New York, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, British Columbia, Washington, and California.

As one can imagine, hearing the Clintons speak in person does not run cheap — tickets are $70 at their lowest and $699 at their highest. For those willing to pay the steep price, the tour’s official website boasts that the political couple will “provide a unique perspective on the past, and remarkable insight into where we go from here.”

Pool / Getty Images

While tickets will become available on October 12, the first event isn’t being held until November 18, not too long after the midterm elections. This will give the Clintons much to discuss, with either a positive or negative tone depending on the election results. Hillary Clinton in particular has been vocal about the upcoming midterms, and according to CNN has donated $5,000 to 19 Democratic House candidates and four secretary of state candidates. This contribution is the largest donation she has ever given to a midterm election. “There has never been a more important midterm election, and Secretary Clinton is going to do her part to lift up the next generation of leaders,” her spokesman Nick Merrill said in a statement.

The Clintons, who are always prevalent in the media, are already receiving a mixed reception to their tour on social media. There is fear that the controversial political figures will use the tour to help sway the 2020 presidential election. Social media is also expressing curiosity over how much the Clintons are making for these speaking engagements, information which has yet to be revealed. Love them or hate them, the Clintons are sure to make big waves with their traveling lectures.