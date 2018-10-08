Did Gina Kirschenheiter’s Husband’s Job In Los Angeles Cause Their Divorce?

Matthew Kirschenheiter had his own apartment in Los Angeles.

Gina Kirschenheiter and her husband, Matt, separated months ago, and as the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 continues to air on Bravo TV, their split and the moments that followed are being chronicled.

While there is still plenty of episodes left in the season, fans have seen a lot of red flags from the couple, one of which involved his job. As fans will recall from an early episode of Season 13, Gina’s husband took a job in Los Angeles prior to the start of filming and began spending a lot of time away from their family.

Matt even rented his own apartment in Los Angeles and his wife had never actually been there and had no idea where the apartment was located.

According to a report from Heavy on October 8, Matthew graduated from Hofstra University with a degree in Business Administration and Finance. From there, Matt began working as a financial planner and is now the Vice President of Regional Manage at PIMCO Investments.

Although Matt’s career may not have been the only reason for his split from Gina, it definitely appears to have been a contributing factor to their divorce. Also contributing to their split may have been Gina’s role on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

As fans well know, Gina began working on the show as Matt was based in Los Angeles, and because of his job, he wasn’t able to film at all.

“When he couldn’t film, and he’s also away a lot, I think that it probably did have more of a negative effect on our relationship and made things harder,” Gina admitted during an interview with Us Weekly magazine. “Now I’m basically going on this venture, and he’s not included and involved in it, and it creates even more distance than is already there.”

Despite Matt Kirschenheiter’s career, he and wife Gina Kirschenheiter have made it clear that they are dedicated to maintaining their happy family unit.

“Although we don’t have this romantic connection anymore, it doesn’t mean you can’t be family anymore,” she told E! News. “This idea that you’re divorced and no longer family to me is so backwards and dated and old school and I refuse to subscribe to it and we’re doing the best that we can to keep our family together.”

To see more of Gina Kirschenheiter and her family, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.