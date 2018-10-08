Olivia Culpo Rocks Crop Top & Leggings During L.A. Coffee Run

Olivia stopped to grab some coffee on her way to her next workout session.

Even while doing something as simple as going on a coffee run in L.A., Olivia Culpo still manages to ooze style. The 26-year-old beauty queen showcased her incredibly trim figure and toned abs while rocking a white crop top and a pair of tight grey leggings during an afternoon coffee run.

The brunette bombshell completed her sporty ensemble with a pair of grey and white Nike sneakers that matched her leggings and crop top perfectly. The leggings hugged her small, curvy frame in all the right places and her crop top put her toned abs on full display.

Not wearing anything with pockets, the actress had her hands full with what appeared to be her phone and keys in one hand, a disposable coffee cup in the other, and a white purse with a silver chain over her shoulder.

With a grey scrunchie around the wrist of her hand holding the coffee cup, Culpo wore a smile on her face as she kept things simple in both the hair and make-up department.

According to the Daily Mail, Olivia was on her way back to her vehicle with a cup of coffee she stopped to get in hand before heading to her next workout session.

As those who follow Culpo on Instagram know, the model isn’t shy about showing a little skin and showcasing the progress her workout routine has had on her body. On Monday, Culpo even gave her 3.3 million Instagram followers a then-and-now look at her tiny, toned frame by sharing a saucy throwback picture of herself donning a fierce red two-piece bathing suit.

Shared on her profile exactly a week ago today, the photo has accumulated just shy of 150,000 likes and almost 1,000 comments. Olivia’s Instagram followers had nothing but positive feedback to give in the comment section of the photo. “Beautiful” and “body goals” were just some of the comments individuals decided to leave. Some even pointed out that red was definitely a color that agreed with her.

As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, when Culpo isn’t working on her career or her rocking body, she prefers to spend time with her siblings – especially her sister Aurora and her nephew, Remi. Culpo recently revealed on her Instagram story that she was “obsessed with this tiny human,” if you couldn’t tell by her frequent photos and social media updates about spending time with him.

Regardless of what Culpo is currently doing or sharing on social media, she always manages to rock what she’s wearing.