‘Game Of Thrones’: Sophie Turner Admits She And Maisie Williams Used To Smoke Weed And Sit In The Tub On Set

While Sophie Turner's publicist may not be okay with the revelation, the 'Game of Thrones' star opened up about her time on set with Maisie Williams.

Usually, when actors are quizzed about on-set shenanigans, they are careful with what they say, particularly if those activities are deemed illegal in some states. However, a recent interview with Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner revealed something quite surprising about her and her on-set bestie, Maisie Williams.

According to Vulture, when Sophie Turner (who plays Sansa Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones) was quizzed about what she got up to on-set, her answer was quite surprising. During the recent New York Comic-Con, Sophie Turner answered questions on what it was like for her and her onscreen sister, Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), while on set for Game of Thrones.

“We’re kind of like loners on Game of Thrones, just because the past few seasons Maisie and I have sleepovers every night when we’re shooting,” Turner explained after being asked her time on Game of Thrones. “Or every night whenever both of us are in town.”

But it was the next part of her answer that really adds an, ahem, higher element.

“We just used to sit there and eat and watch stupid videos and smoke weed,” Sophie elaborated.

While this would normally be more than enough information, Sophie decided that, against what her publicist would normally suggest, she would continue to talk about her on-set antics with Maisie Williams.

“I don’t know if my publicist will kill me for saying this. We’d get high and then we’d sit in the bath together and we’d rub makeup brushes on our faces. It’s fun.”

As for what Maisie thinks of Sophie’s honest outburst is unclear as Maisie is yet to comment on Sophie’s revelations.

HBO

However, while Sophie may be eager to open up about her on-set antics during her time on Game of Thrones, she is not one to reveal the details that matter the most to fans of the epic fantasy series: what will happen to her character in the final season. Instead, she opted with the following vague statement about Sansa’s journey.

“I know I say this every season, but Sansa really comes into her own this season. The past few seasons for her and the whole series for her, she’s kind of been somewhat lost as a matter of where she wants to be, who she wants to be, who she wants to surround herself with, and this season she is very very self-assured. She knows what she wants. She knows what she stands for. She knows who she wants to be around, and she faces threats to that this season. But, well, we’ll see how that goes.”

She did reveal that security was tight on set during filming for the final season, though. In particular, she revealed that fake costumes were in order when they were filming in locations known to be hotspots for paparazzi. In addition, HBO employed “drone killers” to shoot spy drones out of the sky.

“I don’t know how it does it. It creates like this field around and the drones just drop,” she said. “Also, we shoot fake scenes. We got into costume in Croatia because we know the paparazzi lurk around there, so we would spend like half a day doing nothing.”

The final season of Game of Thrones will premiere on HBO in the first half of 2019.