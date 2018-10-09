Shauna Sexton Dons Sexy Swimsuit With High V-Cut

Ben Affleck’s girlfriend, Shauna Sexton, just got back from a quick getaway trip to the wilderness in Montana. They enjoyed the wilderness, with the two even going fishing. Also, since the Playboy model has been thrust into the spotlight, she’s also taken one other trip out of town with her girlfriends to a cabin.

Since getting back from her latest excursion, the model shared a picture on Instagram of herself wearing a high-cut v swimsuit that showed off her hips. Shauna paired the swimwear with an oversized snakeskin-pattern jacket. She wore her hair back in a tight ponytail, and pouted for the camera while she played with her hair. There was no caption, and fans called her “Queen Shauna” as others told her to “work it.”

The latest photo of Shauna is more typical than the past couple of posts, where she posed with a fish and reminisced about her previous position as a vet tech. Her latest Insta stories include her working out on a stepper, plus a dog running around outside.

It’s hard to know for sure how long Shauna and Ben have actually been seeing other. At the very least, they were spotted together right before the actor was taken to rehab.

Meanwhile, Ben’s finalized his divorce from Jen Garner. She seems to be taking it in stride as her latest Instagram post is of a silly selfie. In the picture, Garner managed to play with the camera angles to look way bigger than she actually is. She recently went on Ellen, when she discussed plans to have ghost decorations made to look like the family members, detailed Us Weekly.

“Every year there’s something different. I think this year we’ll go back to one of our favorites.”

Garner further elaborated.

“So, my son will have big blue eyes. And they’ll make their dad with a lot of scruff. And they’ll make me with long hair and glasses and probably a bun on her head.”

Ben’s already expressed that a lot of his motivation for getting sober is his family and kids, so it’s no wonder he’s still a big part of Jen’s family.

Also, Affleck’s ex-girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, is back on the social media platform. Shookus took a break from Instagram after rumors began circulating about Ben and Shauna. She returned with a photo of herself posing with an Emmys trophy. The most recent picture is of herself and her sister, as Lindsay sent good wishes to her for her birthday.