New Kids On The Block Reveal 2019 Tour With Salt-N-Pepa, Debbie Gibson, Tiffany, And Naughty By Nature

Get ready to hear some of pop music’s greatest hits all in one night!

Pop music lovers who grew up in the ’80s are going to freak out when they hear about a major tour being launched next year. The Mixtape Tour 2019 will feature performances from headliners New Kids on the Block along with Salt-N-Pepa, Debbie Gibson, Tiffany, and Naughty by Nature — all on the same bill!

All of the iconic artists got together to make the big announcement on Monday, October 8, during appearances on NBC’s Today and Today with Kathie Lee & Hoda. During the latter show, Hoda Kotb and guest co-host Sheinelle Jones asked them questions that were written on cassette tapes and then played a fun trivia game.

“It kind of came naturally,” said NKOTB’s Donnie Wahlberg about wrangling all of these chart-topping musicians together for one huge tour. “We’re all about bringing hits and magical moments to fans all around the world.”

“It’s a celebration,” added singer Debbie Gibson. “Everybody’s still here and going strong. Everybody’s still relevant and current, yet we can take people back.”

The Mixtape Tour kicks off May 2, 2019, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and will hit 53 North American cities before wrapping up July 14, 2019, in Hollywood, Florida. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, October 12, and all tour dates can be found on NKOTB‘s official website.

NKOTB

The New Kids on the Block also released a brand-new song, “80s Baby,” to coincide with the tour announcement. The very catchy tune, which features guest vocals from all of their road mates, has a retro sound and contains references to some of the decade’s most popular fashion fads, including bamboo earrings, bangle bracelets, stone washed jeans, and Kangol hats.

The track’s accompanying lyric video is heavy on the nostalgia as well. The majority of the clip looks like an old-school driving video game, with nods to Pac-Man and Super Mario Bros. thrown in, and there are also fake TV-style advertisements for CDs.

This year, the New Kids on the Block — Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, and Danny Wood— are marking 30 years since the release of their breakout record, Hangin’ Tough, which featured hits like “You Got It (The Right Stuff),” “Please Don’t Go Girl,” “Cover Girl,” and “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever).” The boy band performed a once-in-a-lifetime show at the legendary Apollo Theater in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood on Sunday, October 7, to celebrate the anniversary.

Additionally, Sony Music will be releasing a special deluxe anniversary edition of Hangin’ Tough in 2019. “We are working hard with [Sony] to make sure this is an item all of you will have to add to your NKOTB collection,” the band said on their website.