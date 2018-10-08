‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Ashley’s Downfall Looks Imminent!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, October 9, bring some romance and trouble for Ashley while Nikki and Victoria discuss their unwelcome letters.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is in full-on panic mode after receiving the threatening letter. She and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) hold a discussion, according to She Knows Soaps. At first, Nikki believes the message could just be some type of hoax, and she talks Victoria down yet again while Victoria laments she’s living in a nightmare.

However, Nikki also receives the exact same letter, and now she thinks maybe a private investigator could help. Nikki also tells Victoria to leave town, but that’s a no-go for Vicki for… reasons. One thing’s certain, they still are not in the clear over J.T.’s murder, and Victoria is having the world’s longest mental breakdown over it.

Meanwhile, Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) got a brand new job, and her new boyfriend Neil (Kristoff St. John) brings the romance complete with a “you’re the boss” pillow, which all bosses have. After work, the pair meets up, and even more romance ensues over a fancy dinner while they celebrate Ashley’s big move to CEO of Jabot.

Coming up on #YR, Phyllis confronts Sharon, things heat up between Kyle and Lola, and Jabot's new CEO has a secret. pic.twitter.com/B2dpytap45 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 8, 2018

Sure, Ashley isn’t thrilled with every single step she took to reach that point, but ultimately the ends justify the means. That is until Andrew (Coby Ryan) shows up. It seems Andrew feels he deserves a raise to double his salary given Ashley’s recent success. Instead, Ash tries to fire him, but he not so subtly tells her that his continued secrecy has a price — a big price. So much for everything coming up roses for Ashley after all these months of conniving to get back at Jack (Peter Bergman) over the blood Abbott clause. Plus, she also has the little problem of Kyle (Michael Mealor) and his behind-the-scenes machinations bring Billy (Jason Thompson) down, and it doesn’t sound like sunny days are ahead for the newest Jabot CEO.

Speaking of Kyle, he and Lola (Sasha Calle) have a miscommunication of sorts. She sends Ashley tamales in Kyle’s name, and at first, he’s shocked, but then he realizes what must have happened. While Kyle gives his aunt Ashley a difficult time at work, Lola gets the scoop on Kyle from Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) at Crimson Lights.

Tessa reveals that Kyle dated Summer (Hunter King) and notes that Summer and Lola are absolutely nothing alike. Of course, sometime soon, Kyle and Lola may end up feeling Summer’s wrath especially since Billy scorned her.

