Troian Bellisario Just Welcomed a Baby Girl With Husband Patrick J. Adams

The happy couple celebrated the news on Instagram.

It’s a girl! Troian Bellisario, best known for her role on Pretty Little Liars, and husband Patrick J. Adams, who you may recognize from his role on the show Suits, have welcomed a baby girl, Harper’s Bazaar is reporting. Both actors took to Instagram on October 8 to announce the news to the world. While a clear picture of the baby in her entirety hasn’t been released yet, the new parents did give us a little glimpse of her tiny hand and ear. It is also not yet known what the new addition’s name is. This is understandable, as the couple has wanted the pregnancy to stay mostly private. Bellisario even gave a shout-out to “the people who have protected [them] and kept [their] growing family safe and respected [their] privacy.”

Adams also posted a lengthy caption celebrating his new child and appreciating their privacy.

“The world just got 8lbs heavier. Thank you to everyone who fought for and protected our privacy during this incredible and beautiful time in our lives. Everyone is happy and healthy and loving every moment of this. I could not be more excited to bring a baby girl into this world at this moment. We will raise her to be powerful, to always speak her mind and heart and to live without fear. It’s a brand new day and a brave new world and they are both beautiful.”

Bellisario and Adams, who met in 2009 and married in 2016, sparked conversation after the two were spotted walking on the beach in Mykonos, and the tall and lean Bellisario appeared to be sporting a prominent bump. The news, however, was not officially confirmed until August, when paparazzi snapped photos of what was obviously a very pregnant Bellisario, reports Us Weekly. The couple are relatively private about their life in general, so it makes sense they would want to keep the pregnancy under wraps as well. Even after she confirmed she was expecting, Bellisario did not document any part of the pregnancy on social media.

The couple also encouraged the people around them to stay mum. Lucy Hale, Bellisario’s co-star on Pretty Little Liars, kept her well-wishes brief when the media asked her about the good news.

“I think we’ve all known for a bit,” Hale revealed. “I’m really happy for her.”

This is the first child for both Bellisario and Adams. Congratulations to the new parents!