Could ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Be Canceled After Season 7? Kim Zolciak’s Spinoff May Be In Jeopardy

Kim Zolciak needs to amp up the drama!

Kim Zolciak quit The Real Housewives of Atlanta after Season 10, and now rumors are swirling in regards to the potential end of her television career.

On October 8, Radar Online shared a report with readers in which they claimed Bravo TV executives had grown concerned about the lack of drama on Zolciak’s spinoff series Don’t Be Tardy, especially after they reportedly awarded her with a $1.5 million salary.

Although new seasons of Don’t Be Tardy typically premiere on Bravo TV at the end of each year, the seventh season premiere date has not yet been set and according to the report, Zolciak could end up on the chopping block if she doesn’t amp up the drama on her show.

“Kim should either have another baby or Brielle needs to get pregnant because nothing is going on there,” a source said.

According to Radar Online, Don’t Be Tardy has never seen more than one million viewers for any of its episodes but producers are hoping to see the show’s seventh season to do better than seasons past.

“The season is good with all of the Brielle drama,” the source explained. “But long term the show only has a few seasons left.”

As for why Bravo TV would have reportedly given Zolciak and her daughter Brielle Biermann raises if the show was lacking drama, the insider said it was a “no brainer” for the network to bump their salaries because the series simply isn’t nearly as expensive to produce as The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Kim Zolciak’s Real Housewives of Atlanta spinoff has been facing rumors of potential cancellations for the past several months due to a controversy that erupted during the Season 10 reunion special. As fans will recall, Zolciak made an odd comment about racism not existing during the show, which she later apologized for, that had many calling for Bravo TV to give her show the ax.

In addition to over 3,000 fans signing a petition to have the show removed from the network’s lineup, Zolciak was also hesitant to return to the network after being painted as a villain during the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“Kim had some concerns with the production company, Truly Original, because she felt she was unfairly edited on part three of the RHOA reunion regarding her conversation with Andy Cohen when she stated ‘racism wasn’t real in the past,'” an insider told Page Six in April.