Bethenny Frankel Is Dating 29-Year-Old Tech Investor And Model Ben Kosinski, Reports ‘Daily Mail’

See photos of Ben Kosinksi.

Bethenny Frankel reportedly has a new, much younger man less than two months after the tragic death of Dennis Shields.

Hours after photos of the Real Housewives of New York City star walking hand in hand with a mystery man, who she later kissed outside of a college in Boston, the Daily Mail has confirmed Frankel is now dating 29-year-old tech investor and model Ben Kosinski.

According to the report, Frankel and Kosinski were photographed looking at one another before crossing a street in Boston and were caught kissing one day later. However, that wasn’t their only recent public outing. As the outlet explained, Frankel and Kosinski were believed to have gone on vacation with one another in Miami prior to their trip to Boston and both shared photos from the area around the same time.

In Frankel’s Miami photo, the reality star was seen posing in a bikini with the water behind her. Meanwhile, in a post shared on Kosinski’s Instagram page, the model included a number of different images, including a photo of himself sitting on a balcony at the 1 Hotel South Beach and an image taken at a University of Miami football game.

Kosinski attended the University of Miami and majored in economics.

Below is Ben Kosinski’s Miami slideshow.

Bethenny Frankel has shared beach photos in recent days as well, including two seen below.

Prior to Frankel’s photos being shared, she confirmed she was in the Bahamas.

Although Bethenny Frankel hasn’t mentioned Ben Kosinski in any of her Twitter or Instagram posts, the Daily Mail revealed the Real Housewives of New York City star recently began following the model, who is currently signed to the Wilhelmina modeling agency.

Frankel has been making headlines for the past couple of months with her ongoing comments about Dennis Shields’ death and tweeted about accidentally texting him just days ago. She even claimed to be facing major grief that has led her to lose weight.

“Death will do that to a person #griefdiet I don’t recommend it,” she wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post after being criticized for her small frame.

Bethenny Frankel is currently in production on the upcoming 11th season of The Real Housewives of New York City, which is expected to air sometime next year on Bravo TV. No word yet on whether or not Ben Kosinski will be making any guest appearances on the reality show.