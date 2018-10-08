Detailing A Conversation With Her Source, A Reporter Reveals What It’s Like To Be A Woman In The Media

Miranda Green tweeted a screenshot image of a source's conversation with her, in which he asked to do their next interview naked.

A seasoned news journalist revealed in a social media post on Monday just how difficult life truly is for women working in the media.

Miranda Green, who currently writes as an energy and environment reporter with The Hill, is an established journalist who has worked with various companies, including CNN and The Daily Beast. She has an extensive background covering breaking stories, including providing a recent scoop that detailed how the administration of President Donald Trump was planning to end law enforcement programs at key wildlife refuges, as she reported for The Hill earlier this month.

Yet for all of the work that she performs in her role as a reporter, Green still has to endure the realities of the business — namely that, being a woman in the industry means that she is subjected to sexism on a frequent basis.

Green shared with her followers on Monday afternoon an interaction that she had with a source which she recently shared drinks with last week. The text exchange took place on Saturday, and included the male source that she had been interacting with suggesting that the next time they meet, they might do so in the nude.

When the source acknowledges that he stepped over the line, Green points out that yes, indeed he had — after which the source, for a second time, makes inappropriate comments toward Green. Her source suggests that it was her body’s fault, not his, that he behaved the way that he had.

Received this text on Saturday from a male source who I had professional drinks with last week. This is the reality of being a female reporter that’s not often depicted on TV. pic.twitter.com/2dhq8MutzN — Miranda Green (@mirandacgreen) October 8, 2018

After she sent out her tweet, other reporters expanded on Green’s revelation, explaining that they, too, had been victims of unwanted sexual advances from male sources in the past. “I had a male source ask me for nude photos one time after I’d done two hour-long interviews with him for a story,” said Britni de la Cretaz on Twitter. Britni de la Cretaz is a freelance journalist who writes about the intersectionality of sports and gender according to her user profile.

A colleague of Green’s, Melanie Zanona — who also writes for The Hill — explained that the issue was very difficult for female reporters to have to deal with, often forcing them to decide if keeping a source is more important to them than producing a great story. Zanona commended Green for her choice to say something publicly.

“So often, female reporters are confronted with the question: stand up for myself? Or just ignore it and try not to burn a source? Proud of my colleague for speaking up and sharing.”

Sadly, female reporters aren’t just at odds with anonymous sources in their day-to-day routine — sometimes well-known figures can force them into difficult situations. As previous reporting from Inquisitr points out, President Donald Trump recently disparaged a reporter — ABC News correspondent Cecilia Vega — suggesting that she didn’t do much thinking in her day-to-day reporting.

“I know you’re not thinking. You never do,” Trump said to her. The White House later scrapped those words by the president from the official White House transcripts.