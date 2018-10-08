Kelly Ripa Teases Son Michael Consuelos’ ‘Riverdale’ Debut With Pop’s Photo Op

The proud mom can't get enough of her son's 'Riverdale' role.

Kelly Ripa can’t wait for the season 3 premiere of Riverdale, and she has a picture of three milkshake-loving “dudes” to prove it. The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host posted a photo of her three favorite guys to Instagram — and two of them happen to have roles on The CW hit series.

Ripa posted a photo of her husband Mark Consuelos and their sons — Michael, 21, and Joaquin, 15 — in front of Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe, the fictional diner featured on The CW teen drama and a longtime hangout in the Archie comic book series. Ripa captioned the pic with a plug for the Riverdale third season premiere, writing, “Three dudes in front of Pop’s.”

Fans of the famous family hit the comments section to remark on how much the Consuelos sons look like their parents, and to note that they are a handsome bunch.

Both Mark Consuelos and his eldest son Michael will appear in the third season of Riverdale. They will be playing the same character — Hiram Lodge, the scheming father of Veronica Lodge — but at different ages, so they are already familiar with Pop’s popular malt shop. But that didn’t stop sibling Joaquin Consuelos from making a cameo on the Riverdale set. You can see Kelly Ripa’s sweet Instagram post below.

In August it was announced that Michael Consuelos will play the teen version of his father’s character in an upcoming episode of the hit series. The coveted acting gig is NYU student Michael’s first major TV role.

According to TV Insider, Michael Consuelos will appear in a scene with Riverdale stars KJ Apa and Lili Reinhart — who play Archie and Betty on the show — in the upcoming Riverdale flashback episode titled “The Midnight Club.”

Mark Consuelos is very happy to pass the acting torch to his son. In addition to “crashing” Michael’s trailer when he was shooting scenes, the actor has posted multiple social media posts about his son’s Riverdale role, even calling it a “bucket list moment.” Consuelos also joked that he would love to cast his wife on Riverdale alongside him.

“Wouldn’t it be great?” Consuelos teased to Us Weekly earlier this year. “She could play a little saucy character. Hiram’s mistress or something like that.”

For now, two Consuelos’ may be enough for Riverdale to handle. Kelly has some acting chops of her own (All My Children, Hope & Faith), however — so stay tuned.

Riverdale returns for season 3 on Wednesday, October 10 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.