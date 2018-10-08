Are Vicki Gunvalson And Steve Lodge Married? Rumors Swirl After ‘RHOC’ Star Shares Suspicious Instagram Post

Vicki Gunvalson sparked wedding rumors over the weekend.

Could Vicki Gunvalson be secretly married to boyfriend Steve Lodge?

According to a new report from OK! Magazine, the Real Housewives of Orange County star recently sparked rumors of a potential weekend wedding with a series of Instagram photos on her stories page on Friday.

In one of the images, Gunvalson and Lodge were spotted cuddling up to one another for what appeared to be a big day ahead of them, which was taking place at the Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California. In another picture, Gunvalson was seen enjoying a glass of wine with Lodge’s mother.

Over the past several months, Gunvalson has been spending a lot of time with Lodge’s family, which has many of her fans and followers convinced that their relationship is headed toward a marriage. That said, Gunvalson hasn’t yet confirmed an engagement, nor has she revealed any firm plans to wed.

As for the speculation into a weekend wedding between Gunvalson and Lodge, it appears that the wedding in question was for Lodge’s nephew. In fact, the OK! Magazine report suggested the couple attended a pre-nuptial event together on Friday, around the time they shared their Malibu selfie.

Following their trip to Malibu, California, Gunvalson and Lodge posed for another selfie after venturing to Indian Wells, which is just outside of Palm Springs, California.

“Thanks @stevelodge_oc for calming my storms that enter my life and making me so happy. I [love] you so much,” Gunvalson wrote in the caption of the photo seen below.

As The Real Housewives of Orange County fans may have heard, Steve Lodge was recently accused of being with Vicki Gunvalson only for her money. However, according to Gunvalson, the allegations from her co-stars are completely off-base.

“Steve and I are very happy and have been together two and a half years. We love each other very much, and we don’t have to prove it to any of these women,” she wrote in a cast blog. “The fact that Kelly and Tamra are now spreading rumors he’s only with me for my money is laughable. Steve has his own money, and I have my own money. It’s such a hypocritical statement coming out of Kelly’s mouth, because she is the one who said she will only date a man if he has money.”

To see more of Vicki Gunvalson, Steve Lodge, and their co-stars, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.