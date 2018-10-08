‘RHOBH’ Season 9: Denise Richards And Camille Grammer Film Without Lisa Vanderpump Amid Cast Feud

Denise Richards filmed with Camille Grammer in Malibu, California.

Denise Richards and Camille Grammer united in Malibu, California, on Sunday, October 7, to film the upcoming ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

On October 7, the Daily Mail shared photos of the women enjoying a meal together as a Bravo TV film crew documented scenes for their reality show. In the photos, Richards, the newest addition to the series, was seen wearing a pair of jeans and a leather jacket as Grammer sported a pair of black high heeled booties and a fancy black-and-white striped jacket.

In one particular photo, Grammer was seen looking surprised as she chatted with a male member of her production crew with her hair down and a pair of dark sunglasses over her eyes.

While inside of the restaurant where they were eating, Richards wore a black T-shirt and a Grammer wore a sleeveless white blouse.

As the Daily Mail revealed, the ladies’ outing comes on the heels of reports of an alleged cast feud with Lisa Vanderpump. Although Vanderpump has remained silent in regard to potential cast tension, a report from Us Weekly magazine last week suggested she was refusing to film with anyone, aside from new cast member Richards.

“She is not talking to any of the cast except for Denise. There have been numerous attempts from the other cast members to reach out to her and they have gone unanswered,” a source told the magazine. “The women feel like Lisa doesn’t want to face them and confront the situation. She has kept her distance and now that’s creating more problems with the cast.”

According to Us Weekly magazine, the women of the show, including Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, and Kyle Richards caught Lisa Vanderpump in a lie and have been on the outs with her ever since.

“The cast has chosen not to talk to her,” a second source said.

As for Denise Richards, she’s reportedly doing her best to remain on good terms with everyone since she’s the newbie of the show this year.

“She’s feeling this all out because she’s a newbie and is still adjusting to the insanity whereas the other women are more comfortable with each other,” a third source said. “She’s like a fish out of water. She’s harmless and sweet but does not know her place yet.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 will premiere on Bravo TV sometime later this year.