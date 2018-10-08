Kylie Jenner Oozes Sex Appeal In Skin-Tight Latex Dress

Jenner famously wore another hip-hugging designer dress at her 21st birthday celebration.

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram this weekend to upload a couple of sizzling shots of her encased in a skin-tight latex mini dress that left little to the imagination. The dress hugged the makeup mogul in all the right places as she put her best assets forward for her 116 million plus followers to see. The Keeping Up with The Kardashians star was a stylish standout, with other details about the dress in question emerging — illustrating that it’s a luminous blue and made by designer Vex Clothing. The latex mini dress retails for approximately $290.

For the first image, titled “Finally the weekend,” The reality TV star accessorized her form-hugging dress with metallic dark shades and a matching quirky handbag. In the second shot, one that’s titled only with a diamond emoji, 21-year-old Kylie is in repose with a come-hither look — plenty of gold bangles and a gold watch worn on her toned arms. In both moments, the model tops the look off with some matte lipstick, pastel-colored nails, and blonde bombshell locks that flow down past her shoulders.

The two pics have captured about four million likes each, and Instagram users piled praise on the fierce looks that the youngest member of the Kardashian clan sported so proudly. Fans such as alihameem1953 commented on the standout aesthetic, writing “You are very gorgeous,” while another user — issadonvibe — commented that the dress had a throwback feel to it. To that point, issadonvibe elaborated further, describing the look as “If the early 2000s fashion took their time lol.”

Follower Good-deals made a comment along the same lines, also, writing that the sexy dress was reminiscent of Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion.

The $290 dress isn’t the first one that the Life of Kylie star has gone to the Vex Clothing line for, either. Per Hola!, Kylie Jenner was a fashion stand out when she wore a similar dress made by the designer back in September. Jenner donned that one for her 21st birthday bash.

For that event, the Kylie Cosmetics maven slipped into a Barbie doll-like pink latex dress that flashed plenty of flesh and had onlookers wondering how she had even gotten into the tight little number in the first place. What’s more, Harper’s Bazaar said of the look that the influence of Kylie’s big sis Kim Kardashian — who regularly wears skin-tight latex dresses — had definitely “rubbed off on her.”

Kylie Jenner is constantly flaunting her fit body on Instagram, leading her fans to frequently wonder as to how she stays in top shape. The mother to 8-month-old tot Stormi fessed up to popworkouts that she realized that she had recently gained weight. To help lose the weight, she told the outlet that she works with a personal trainer, Gunnar Peterson. Peterson helps her to focus on toning her posterior, abs, legs and arms with a series of weight-training exercises. And, if watching Keeping Up with The Kardashians is any indication, the young mom loves to engage in adrenaline-revving exercises such as running, skating and snowboarding.