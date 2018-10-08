Taylor Swift and Katy Perry have a long and complicated history that has seem them at odds as often as not. It wasn’t until May of this year that their relationship shifted to more friendly territory, when Perry left an actual olive branch for Swift — along with a note saying she was “deeply sorry” and wanted to “clear the air.”
Swift has never been one to get too political on social media. Things changed over the weekend, when Taylor shared a very lengthy post detailing her political opinions with her 112 million Instagram followers. While the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer has her Instagram comments turned off, she did accumulate 1.5 million likes on the post inside of 24 hours.
It wasn’t just Taylor’s fans that took notice and showed support for her political Instagram post. According to People, the 28-year-old singer also attracted the attention of a very star-studded list of celebrities — including her former rival, Katy Perry.
In addition to Katy Perry, Blake Lively, Chrissy Teigen, Karlie Kloss, Emily Ratajkowski, Kevin McHale, Lucy Hale, Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid, and Anna Faris also showed support by liking Taylor’s political post.
As People reminds us in a separate piece, Taylor and Katy have a very storied and dramatic history. Most of the singers’ drama played out through a combination of quotes in magazines and via tweets throwing the occasional bit of shade at one other.
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence on Politics, Slamming Republican — and Katy Perry Shows Support https://t.co/e15vZwel7e
— People (@people) October 8, 2018
“In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” Swift penned in her Instagram post.
“As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn,” Taylor said as she continued to explain her views.
View this post on Instagram
I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! ????????????
While Taylor openly admits to liking the idea of more women in office, she revealed that she could never vote a woman into office that didn’t support Swift’s personal stances. In this instance, Taylor does not believe that Blackburn supports LBGT rights or women’s rights in the same manner as she does.
Swift wrote that, “She [Blackburn] voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry.”
Former frienemy Katy Perry hitting the like button on Taylor Swift's political post! And so many other stars! pic.twitter.com/vzDzZXi146
— Perez (@ThePerezHilton) October 8, 2018
Taylor did notice Katy’s show of support on Instagram, and returned the favor by liking one of Perry’s posts on Tumblr.