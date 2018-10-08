Perry and Swift have a long history as frenemies.

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry have a long and complicated history that has seem them at odds as often as not. It wasn’t until May of this year that their relationship shifted to more friendly territory, when Perry left an actual olive branch for Swift — along with a note saying she was “deeply sorry” and wanted to “clear the air.”

Swift has never been one to get too political on social media. Things changed over the weekend, when Taylor shared a very lengthy post detailing her political opinions with her 112 million Instagram followers. While the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer has her Instagram comments turned off, she did accumulate 1.5 million likes on the post inside of 24 hours.

It wasn’t just Taylor’s fans that took notice and showed support for her political Instagram post. According to People, the 28-year-old singer also attracted the attention of a very star-studded list of celebrities — including her former rival, Katy Perry.

In addition to Katy Perry, Blake Lively, Chrissy Teigen, Karlie Kloss, Emily Ratajkowski, Kevin McHale, Lucy Hale, Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid, and Anna Faris also showed support by liking Taylor’s political post.

As People reminds us in a separate piece, Taylor and Katy have a very storied and dramatic history. Most of the singers’ drama played out through a combination of quotes in magazines and via tweets throwing the occasional bit of shade at one other.

“In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” Swift penned in her Instagram post.

“As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn,” Taylor said as she continued to explain her views.

While Taylor openly admits to liking the idea of more women in office, she revealed that she could never vote a woman into office that didn’t support Swift’s personal stances. In this instance, Taylor does not believe that Blackburn supports LBGT rights or women’s rights in the same manner as she does.

Swift wrote that, “She [Blackburn] voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry.”

Taylor did notice Katy’s show of support on Instagram, and returned the favor by liking one of Perry’s posts on Tumblr.