‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Week Of October 15: Ridge & Thorne Team Up Against Bill, Hope Confronts

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of October 15 reveal that trouble will be looming for Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). The Forrester brothers, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Thorne (Ingo Rademacher), will team up against him when they confront him. The TV Watercooler also teases that Katie (Heather Tom) will make a huge concession for her ex, while Hope (Annika Noelle) will face off with someone surprising. Romance is in the air as Charlie (Dick Christie) proposes to his longtime girlfriend Pam (Alley Mills).

It seems as if Hope (Annika Noelle) has heard about her mother’s indiscretion. When Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) makes some snide remarks about Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), Hope will need to defend her mother. Later, she will confirm whether Steffy’s remarks are true and if Brooke and Bill kissed. Will Hope side with her mother or will she be disgusted that her mother was less than faithful to her husband?

After Brooke tells Katie that Ridge manipulated Judge McMullen (Joe Lando), she will be shocked that she did not win the custody hearing fairly. She has also noted how much of an effort Bill has been making, and how close he and Will (Finnegan George) have become. Armed with the knowledge that Bill was wrong, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that she will make a gracious concession as far as her ex-husband is concerned. It seems as if she is really softening toward Dollar Bill.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Katie watches Bill and Will reconnect after her son asks to spend time with his father. pic.twitter.com/CIsoysMOhF — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 8, 2018

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Inquisitr, indicate that Charlie is going to propose to Pam. It seems as if he is ready to take their relationship to the next level, much to the delight of devout fans. This darling couple is always cooking for other people’s weddings, so it seems only fair that they should have someone else do the catering this time around.

It seems as if there will be a huge altercation during the week of October 15. Inquisitr states that Bill may land up in hospital. Ridge now knows that Bill and Brooke shared a kiss, and Bill will also find out that Ridge bribed the judge to rule in Katie’s favor. Therefore, it’s only a matter of time before the two of them come to blows. What’s interesting is that Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Thorne “Forrester Lite” also has a bone to pick with Bill.