Does Bethenny Frankel Have A New Boyfriend? ‘RHONY’ Star Caught Holding Hands And Kissing Mystery Man

Bethenny Frankel stepped out with a mystery man in Boston.

Bethenny Frankel lost her late boyfriend Dennis Shields to a reported drug overdose in August but over the weekend, she seemed to be involved in a romance with another man.

On October 8, TMZ shared photos of the Real Housewives of New York City star enjoying a stroll around Boston with a mystery man, whose hand she was holding as they walked, on Sunday, and also shared a photo of the two of them exchanging a kiss the following morning.

According to the outlet, the alleged new couple was involved in a “full make-out session” near Boston College on Monday and were “looking serious” about their potential romance.

As soon as the photos hit the web, many sounded off on the news of Frankel’s possible new relationship and the majority of commenters on TMZ’s post were disgusted to see her potentially moving on with a new man less than two months after Shields’ death.

“I am sorry this is way too fast for me. To lose someone you truly love is not easy to get over. Most people grieve for years. I just wonder how deeply she cared,” one person wrote.

“Welp that took no time at all, did it,” another added.

Some commenters even accused the Real Housewives of New York City star of “milking” Shields’ death while others said that people grieve in all different types of ways.

Following news of Dennis Shields’ death on August 10, Bethenny Frankel took to her Instagram page to share a photo and comment about her loss. Since then, she has continued to chronicle the “excruciating” pain she’s been in while coping with the fact that Shields is no longer here.

Just weeks ago, Bethenny Frankel opened up about the loss of Dennis Shields, labeling her grief an “emotional storm.”

“The work I am doing for hurricane relief is a good outlet, but I’m trying to not get too immersed and not avoid the grieving process and feeling. I am going through an emotional storm and must go through and not around it,” she said during an interview with People magazine.

“People are suffering way more than I am,” she continued. “People have helped me get through my despair with their love and inspiration and now it is my turn.”

Bethenny Frankel and the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City are expected to return to Bravo TV for Season 11 sometime next year.