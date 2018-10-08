Man Performs CPR On Squirrel In Viral Video Shared By Police

NBC 4 shared news on Friday of a viral video depicting a man performing CPR on a squirrel. Yes, let that sink in. Apparently, 19-year-old Chris Felix of Minnesota hit the squirrel in his car, so he pulled over and got out to check on the little guy. The video comes from the body-cam of a police officer who approached Felix to investigate what this young man was doing on the side of the road.

The squirrel wasn’t breathing, so Felix decided to perform CPR. Yes, Felix has CPR training, so he knew just what to do. He put on some gloves and began giving the squirrel tiny chest compressions because it wasn’t breathing. Felix said he is an animal lover, and he just wanted to do what he could to help save the little, injured squirrel.

“I was just helping out the squirrel, you know… I was like, well you know, you never get see this… Something little means a lot in the long run,” Felix later said of his actions in the video below.

It was after he began CPR that two police officers approached him. Deputy Chief Mark Bruley of the Brooklyn Park Police Department thought he knew what Felix was doing.

“Is he giving him CPR? I think it is. Look at him,” said Bruley.

“How often you come across a story where you see a police officer come upon somebody doing CPR on a squirrel?” Bruley said.

The police officers supported Felix in his efforts and helped him through the next 20 minutes of CPR when the squirrel finally woke up and ran away alive. Felix said that doing little things like this is what matters to him.

“Help out little things. You know, little things matter.”

Felix and the two police officers then high-fived each other. Bruley says he savors the experience because of the “humanity in it.” According to him, the moment of rescue wasn’t about interacting as police officers and citizens, but more so about enjoying a personal moment together as human beings.

The Twin Cities Police Department did make it clear, however, that citizens who find wounded wildlife should always call or visit a wildlife rehabilitation center with the wounded animal, says NBC 4.

A lot of people have swerved their cars to avoid hitting a squirrel. But would you ever pull over and give it CPR? https://t.co/31m0cW0SIz pic.twitter.com/K4juuXFCeV — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 8, 2018

The good Samaritan video has received lots of love on Twitter, where it has been shared to numerous profiles and media outlets.

“What we need, a feel good story,” one Twitter user captioned the video.