Donald Trump Jr. To Support John James Campaign In Michigan

Donald Trump Jr., the son of the president and one of his biggest supporters, will be making a visit to Michigan next week to lend his support to Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James. James is currently involved in a mid-term race that the Trump administration views as winnable, according to reports from the Detroit Free Press.

Trump Jr. will be the featured speaker at a rally in Pontiac on October 17. Also involved will be the former FOX News personality and girlfriend of Trump Jr. Kimberly Guilfoyle, as well as the singer — and Michigan native — Kid Rock, who is scheduled to perform several songs.

The John James’ Protect the American Dream Rally is slated to take place at the Flagstar Strand Theatre. While tickets are free, those who wish to attend will have to RSVP.

In promoting the rally, James reiterated his main purpose in running for Senate, saying “I have one mission: to protect the American Dream for future generations. The people of Michigan don’t want free stuff, they want a fair shot and I will work with everyone to ensure economic opportunity and national security so that all the people of Michigan — no matter their zip code, have a fair shot at the American Dream.”

James is a businessman and Army veteran who has maintained a close relationship with President Trump, having received his endorsement and having visited him at the White House. Current polls show James trailing Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow by double digits ahead of Election Day on November 6.

Donald Trump Jr. headed to Michigan to stump for John James https://t.co/It10a1fh41 — Detroit Free Press (@freep) October 8, 2018

A report by The Detroit News shows Stabenow leading James by a 53 to 35 margin in the September 30 through October 2 Detroit News-WDIV poll. Stabenow has held the double-digit lead since James first gained the GOP nomination back in August.

While the numbers aren’t in his favor, James has been the beneficiary of support from some of the country’s most well-known Republicans, including Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Marco Rubio — both of whom have campaigned for the Army veteran in Michigan.

While he is getting high profile support, James is still having trouble with name recognition, as the Detroit News-WDIV poll reported that 40 percent of respondents were unaware of who James was. He has been working on becoming more visible, and 58 percent of respondents are now aware of who he is — a jump from the 54 percent who recognized his name when the poll was last held in early September.

The rally will be following two days of debate between James and Stabenow, with one scheduled for October 14 in Grand Rapids and another at the Detroit Economic Club luncheon on October 15.