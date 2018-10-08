Kim Kardashian’s Barely-There Bikini Photo Deemed ‘Sad’ & ‘Desperate,’ By Wendy Williams

Kim Kardashian’s latest Instagram photos shocked some of her followers. The NSFW pictures of the reality star in a barely-there bikini have some fans calling out her motives — including talk show host Wendy Williams.

According to an October 8 report by Hollywood Life, Wendy Williams dished about Kim Kardashian’s racy Instagram photo during her show on Monday, and she had a lot to say about the sexy snapshot — even dissing Kim’s husband, Kanye West, in the process.

“People were going off calling her, ‘pathetic, desperate, sad.’ — I agree, agree and agree. This picture is so unnecessary at a time where her husband is losing all his marbles. While he’s losing it, she’s trying to distract with pictures like this… we can’t forget about Kanye, because he’s everywhere, and not in a good way,” Williams told her audience this week during her hot topics segment.

In the photo, which was posted to Kim’s Instagram account last week, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is wearing a very tiny black vintage bikini that barely covers her body — and leaves very little to the imagination.

Kardashian captioned the snapshot of herself flaunting her insane abs, tiny waist, and toned frame as she modeled the bikini, “Chanel vintage, lets please be specific.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are allegedly living separate lives at the moment, as their marriage is said to be on the rocks following the rapper’s latest behavior and bizarre rant following his appearance on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live earlier this month.

Sources claim that Kim and Kanye have grown apart, and that things have gotten so bad that they are no longer sleeping in the same bedroom together.

“Kim and Kanye have grown further and further apart, emotionally and physically. They not only sleep in separate rooms — [but] they’re also leading separate lives at this point. They’re pretty much estranged,” an insider told Life & Style.

However, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram story on Sunday to prove otherwise. As the Inquisitr details, the mother-of-three showed off a room full of gorgeous, fresh white roses, which seemingly came from Kanye West.

Kim revealed that she had woken up to the flowers as a surprise, and even shared a note that was left with them, which read “My [heart emoji].”

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship as Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!