How Are Teresa Giudice And Husband Joe Coping With His Prison Sentence? Danielle Staub Speaks Out

Joe Giudice has been behind bars for two-and-a-half years.

Teresa Giudice and husband Joe Giudice are making their marriage work despite the fact that he’s been serving time behind bars for the past two-and-a-half years.

During an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show last week, Danielle Staub, who stars alongside Teresa and Joe on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, addressed the ongoing speculation into the Giudice’s marriage, including the rumors of divorce, which Teresa’s lawyer has denied.

“If you’re asking me from where I’m sitting, I hear the way they speak to one another. I’m there for those phone conversations. I’ve even spoken to him on the phone when he calls her and they’re in love. They’re in love. He’s got a great respect for her, rightfully so,” Danielle told host Wendy Williams, according to a report from All About the Real Housewives on October 8.

In a statement to Page Six around the time of Danielle’s appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Teresa’s attorney, James Leonard Jr., said Teresa is not talking or thinking about getting divorced.

“It’s not happening, not just now, but never. I can’t be any more clear about it,” he said.

According to All About the Real Housewives’ report, Teresa and Joe are set to celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary on October 23 and share four daughters.

Days ago, Teresa Giudice celebrated her daughter Gabrielle’s 14th birthday with her other daughters, including 17-year-old Gia, 13-year-old Milania, and 9-year-old Audriana.

Although there have been a number of claims suggesting Teresa Giudice’s husband Joe will be deported back to Italy after he’s released from prison next year, her attorney insisted that no decisions had yet been made during an interview with People magazine in July.

“I can state with absolute certainty that no decision has been made regarding the immigration status of Joe Giudice,” James Leonard Jr. said. “The same immigration detainer that was lodged against him in March of 2016 remains in place today, but I want to be absolutely clear about this, no judicial authority has made any decision regarding what will happen with that detainer.”

“Mr. Giudice has immigration counsel who are and have been working aggressively on his behalf so that he can return home to his wife and four young daughters and we remain optimistic that that is how this will end,” he added.

To see more of Teresa Giudice, Danielle Staub, and their co-stars, don’t miss the upcoming premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 on November 7 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.