Monday should be a buzzworthy episode of General Hospital, spoilers tease. There’s big stuff on the way for fans of Sam and Jason, but several other storylines will have significant developments as well. What’s on the way with this October 8 show?

According to the sneak peek for Monday’s episode, Valentin and Laura will come face-to-face for the first time since she returned to Port Charles. As viewers know, these two have had some intense confrontations in the past, and General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central suggest that there’s another one on the way — with Valentin receiving a warning from Laura.

When the two do cross paths, Valentin will ask Laura how long she’s sticking around town. She will reply that she’s back for good, and she says this in a tone that makes it clear that she has no love for him, nor has she forgiven him for his past misdeeds. Fans are excited to see Genie Francis return in her role as Laura, and General Hospital spoilers have teased that she’ll have not one, but two major storylines coming up this fall.

Monday’s episode also brings some high-tension moments from Nina. She left a message for her supposed biological daughter, Sasha, and she’ll be worried that she perhaps should have held off on trying to contact her. She debated whether or not to turn Sasha’s life upside down by reaching out to her, but she’s been desperate to be a mother — and she couldn’t pass up this opportunity to try to connect with her daughter.

#GH Opinion: Even with the DNA tests, Sasha as Nina's daughter is too good to be true https://t.co/UfiGqsPdlI pic.twitter.com/PlAB3HSzQu — SheKnows' Soaps (@soapoperafan) October 7, 2018

Nina and Lulu haven’t exactly been the best of buddies in the past, but it looks like that may be shifting. General Hospital spoilers share that Nina will open up to Lulu a bit about all of this — and it looks like Lulu will do her best to lend her support during this complicated time. Unfortunately, the buzz is that Nina’s instincts may pan out to be spot-on, with Sasha resisting any kind of relationship with her supposed biological mother.

This next show also brings disappointment for Margaux, as she’ll learn that Jordan is planning to drop the investigation into Vincent’s death. SheKnows Soaps notes that Jordan will have bad news for Margaux, but General Hospital spoilers hint that Margaux won’t give up so easily. She’ll reportedly soon try to use the flash drive that she has of Drew’s memories to force his hand so that she can take down Sonny on her own.

General Hospital spoilers also indicate that viewers have big “JaSam” moments to look forward to, a confrontation between Ava and Kiki, as well as a conversation with Mike trying to convince Sonny that he doesn’t need to worry about the gun that killed Vincent. As the Inquisitr details, this week will have plenty of action on multiple fronts and fans can’t wait to see what’s next.