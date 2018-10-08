‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: EJ DiMera Recast Finally Revealed?

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that a brand new EJ DiMera may be coming to town. The fan favorite character — who was originally portrayed by actor James Scott — is rumored to have been recast, with fans getting answers very soon.

According to a recent report by She Knows Soaps, Days of our Lives has added actor Trey Baxter to the cast — and it looks like he may be the new EJ DiMera. The soap opera has been teasing EJ’s return since the moment of his death, and fans have been waiting to see if he would make his return to Salem.

The latest edition of Soaps In Depth reveals, via Twitter, that Trey Baxter will be seen on DOOL this week, and will share scenes with Alison Sweeney’s Sami Brady. Although it has not been confirmed whether or not the actor has replaced James Scott as EJ DiMera, viewers can’t help but wonder if the rumors are true.

As many Days of our Lives fans will remember, EJ DiMera was shot and killed by one of Clyde Weston’s goons a few years back. The character died in the arms of his wife, Sami Brady, but was later visited in the morgue by his sister, Kristen DiMera (then Eileen Davidson).

Kristen injected EJ’s body with what fans later learned was Dr. Rolf’s resurrection serum. His father, Stefano DiMera, also revealed that he had switched EJ’s body out before the cremation.

Most recently, viewers watched as Kristen (now being played by Stacy Haiduk), told Sami about injecting EJ, and even revealed that he was alive and well. Kristen, however, refused to tell Sami where her husband was unless she shot and killed her mother’s husband — John Black (Drake Hogestyn).

Sami is now doing everything in her power to figure out if EJ is alive, and where he is being kept. However, Kristen is staying quiet on the matter.

While the thought of an EJ DiMera recast has excited some Days of our Lives fans, others believe that it’s a bad idea. In addition, if Trey Baxter has been cast as the new EJ, there is at least one major inconsistency. Trey is only 25-years-old — considerably younger than James, who is 39.

Trey Baxter is set to debut on Days of our Lives on October 10. If he is the new EJ DiMera, the actor can expect a lot of backlash from fans, who also widely bashed Billy Flynn when he debuted as Chad DiMera. However, fans now love Flynn — and if Baxter proves to be worthy of the returning character, then viewers will likely warm up to him as well.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.