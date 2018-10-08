‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Gets Bad News About Her Husband Eddie’s Health Amid AFib Struggles

Tamra Judge continues to face an uphill battle with her husband's heart condition.

Tamra Judge and her husband, Eddie Judge, will be seen discussing his heart condition on tonight’s new episode of the 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

In a sneak peek at tonight’s show shared by the Decider on October 8, the couple is seen sitting down as Eddie prepares to take his EKG on his cell phone after admitting that he hasn’t been doing so daily because he’s “been scared.”

“When you have aFib, your heart rate is irregular,” Tamra explained to the cameras. “It beats and then it doesn’t beat and then it’ll beat really fast and then it stops beating. Because of that, blood can pull up in his heart, a clot could go to his brain and he could have a stroke.”

“If he’s not taking medication, it could be deadly,” she added.

Although Eddie tells his wife that he’s been taking it easy and focusing on training his clients, rather than participating in strenuous activities himself, his heart rate reading detects possible aFib — which leaves Tamra devastated.

“When he first got diagnosed, they all said, ‘It’s gonna be a breeze.’ Almost a year later, we’re finding out that he obviously had heart issues for a long time,” Tamra continued to the cameras.

According to Tamra, though her husband’s condition isn’t life threatening, it’s most definitely “life altering.” When it comes to their future, she’s trying to stay positive. That said, as Tamra explained, Eddie seems to be doing everything that he can to beat the illness — but nothing has worked quite yet.

While fans will continue to watch as Eddie’s health battle plays out on the 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Tamra recently shared a very exciting update on her Instagram page, revealing that her husband was able to embark on a bike ride with her in September.

Weeks prior to the photo above, Tamra Judge posted a photo of her husband with his doctor at St. David’s Medical Center, where he had undergone a procedure.

“THANK YOU for all your prayers, messages and calls. But most of all thank you Dr. Andrea Natale & team for working so hard to fix my husband,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “It’s been a long road and lot more difficult than anyone expected, confident this did the trick. Now it’s time to let your sweet heart heal my love.”

To see more of Tamra and Eddie Judge, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.