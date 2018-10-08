‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Ashley Becomes CEO Of Jabot!

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday brings significant changes in Genoa City as Ashley gets a new job and Sharon returns to her after her failed wedding. Plus, Summer deals with disappointment when Billy leaves without a word.

It’s the day after and a smiling Summer (Hunter King) woke up with a smile, but unfortunately, her smile quickly turned to confusion when she realized that Billy (Jason Thompson) left her high and dry after using her for revenge against Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). Desperately, Summer even called her mother to find out where Billy was, but Phyllis blamed Summer for running her big mouth and telling the big secret. Of course, Summer dumped the blame on Kyle (Michael Mealor). Later, when she went to Crimson Lights, Summer left Billy a voicemail.

Meanwhile, Sharon (Sharon Case) decided to send Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) to school and told Mariah (Camryn Grimes) to go about her business. She assured Mariah that Mariah did the right thing by telling the truth. Later, Sharon surprised Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) by showing up at work the day after her supposed wedding. Then, Nick showed up, which Sharon disliked since she was at work. Ultimately, Nick asked Rey to help him out with Sharon.

Later, Sharon ran into Phyllis and Nick at the bar, but Sharon mistook the situation. Phyllis had confronted Mariah about telling Sharon the secret. Mariah told Phyllis she had every right to tell her mother everything and then she ran into Nick at the bar, which is where Sharon “caught” them. The entire scene turned into a big round of name calling, and then Sharon told Nick they’re done entirely and warned Phyllis not to mess with her.

Ashley’s taking her seat in the CEO chair! #YR pic.twitter.com/iahIPbXhUW — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 8, 2018

At Dark Horse, Jack (Peter Bergman) took Nick to task for sleeping with Phyllis. Now Billy kicked Phyllis out of the Abbott Mansion. Nick discussed ending up alone with his sister Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) arrived to rub salt in Nick’s wounds by taunting him about their father. Jack came back into the room and told Abby they had to run to Jabot.

At Jabot, everybody tried to locate Billy, but he wasn’t around, and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) found out Billy had checked into rehab. Traci (Beth Maitland) called an emergency meeting to protect both Fenmore’s and Jabot. Traci wanted to wait until Billy returned from rehab, but Ashley pushed for the vote to take place even before Jack and Abby arrived.

At that, Traci motioned to remove the pesky blood Abbott clause, and Ashley seconded it. They removed the clause and informed Jack and Abby about it when they showed up. Next up was a new CEO. Ashley put herself forth for CEO and Kyle nominated Jack. The vote ended up three to three with Traci abstaining, but because Traci sided with Ashley before, Jack conceded that Ashley was the new CEO of Jabot.

On the patio at Crimson Lights, Victoria opened a cryptic letter that read, “I know what you did and I’m going to make you pay.”

Check out Inquisitr’s Y&R spoilers for this week to find out what’s coming up.