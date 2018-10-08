‘New Fox’ Names Former White House Executive Hope Hicks As Head Of Communications & Executive VP

The Los Angeles Times reported in August that New Fox, the network that will be left behind after the 21st Century Fox portion of the company is bought by Disney, would be something of a drastic change from former programming under the media umbrella. The new network would be a combination of Fox Communications and Fox News.

Progress must be in the works, because Fox announced on Monday that their new head of communications would be Hope Hicks. The 29-year-old former White House head of communications will also take on the role of Executive Vice President at New Fox’s developing network, according to Variety. The network plans to get started once Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox is completed, which is slated to be early next year.

In February, Hicks left her position at the White House by choice — apparently due to the intense FBI probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, says Variety. Before her departure, she had worked closely with Trump, having been hired onto the role of White House head of communications after performing the same role for the Trump Organization.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Before Hicks left the White House, she gave more than eight hours of testimony to the House Intelligence Committee regarding the possibility of her involvement in any Russian interference. Deadline reports that Hicks admitted to telling white lies in her FBI testimony. After her departure from her White House position, Trump reportedly expressed gratitude and sadness to see her go.

“[Hicks is] as smart and thoughtful as they come, a truly great person. I will miss having her by my side,” said President Trump.

Now, Hicks has been hired on at Fox along with Danny O’Brien — who will serve as Executive Vice President and head of government relations for the network. Viet Dinh, Fox’s chief legal and policy officer, is in charge of the two new executives. He spoke well of them in a recent interview, reports Variety.

“Hope and Danny are proven leaders and world-class public affairs professionals. Together they will define and project Fox’s voice to our relevant communities,” stated Dinh.

Apparently, O’Brien also has past ties to the government. He served as chief of staff to three different U.S. senators and also served as the director of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

FOX won’t find anyone smarter or more talented than Hope Hicks. So happy for my friend. They are beyond lucky to have you and the East Coast misses you already. https://t.co/mUQUlip5oc — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) October 8, 2018

CBS pointed out that Sarah Sanders, White House Press Secretary, tweeted her delight with Hicks’ new role after the announcement was made, as pictured above.

“FOX won’t find anyone smarter or more talented than Hope Hicks. So happy for my friend,” tweeted Sanders.

According to CBS, a source said that President Trump liked working with Hicks because he “genuinely likes and respects her.” It’s apparent that Hicks is a hard worker, given that she entered the White House with no real political experience and soon became an integral advisor to Trump during her short time there. It will be interesting to see more of the new Fox network’s announcements roll out over time as the broadcaster begins to set down roots.