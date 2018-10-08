Ariana Grande Wears Nothing But Paint In Latest Instagram Snap

Ariana Grande took to Instagram on Monday to share a sultry — yet artsy — photo of herself in which she is wearing nothing but paint on her body. In the snap, the 25-year-old pop star is posing with her arms above her head in a graceful posture as she looks toward the horizon.

In the image, Grande’s hair is put up in a long braid which cascades down her back. Parts of her body are covered by lavender and blue hued paint. She is also wearing the paint on her lips and eyelids — paired with black eyeliner — to complete the ethereal look that she exudes in the photo.

In the caption of the photo, the “God Is a Woman” singer included several hashtags suggesting that she was insecure about sharing this shot, including “I’ve posted this and deleted it before,” “Maybe it’ll stay this time,” and “Who knows.”

In under an hour, the post racked up nearly 1 million likes and more than 8,400 comments. Fans praised her beauty and the artistic tone of the photo.

“I believe god is ariana grande,” one Instagram user wrote, referencing the title of Grande’s hit.

Also in the caption, the singer tagged the professional account of Alexa Meade — an installation artist best known for her portraits painted directly onto the human body — suggesting that Meade is the creator of Grande’s body art.

Grande has recently been in the news after taking to her Instagram story on Saturday night to declare her love for her fiance — Pete Davidson — by taking a jab at Kanye West, as E! News reported. The pop star shared a boomerang video of Davidson’s Saturday Night Live intro with an accompanying message.

“I love you like Kanye loves Kanye,” she wrote. The joke appears to reference Ye’s controversial appearance in which he closed out the show wearing a MAGA hat and claiming that he was being bullied by staff backstage.

The songstress has been maintaining a low profile since her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller was found dead from an overdose on September 7 — often preferring to stay home rather than to make public appearances, the Daily Mail noted. Over the weekend, Grande and her 24-year-old Staten Island boyfriend stayed in to watch the 2008 Pixar animated feature WALL-E together, according to the publication.

The couple’s friend snapped a photo of the lovebirds cuddling up together on the balcony of their New York City apartment building. In the photo, Grande is wearing her hair in two buns at the side of her head as she dons a pair of gray leggings and socks. Davidson cozies up to her, burying his head in her chest as she smiles and shows off her dimples.