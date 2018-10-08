Kourtney Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Double Date With Their Barely-Legal Boyfriends, Per ‘TMZ’

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were spotted out together over the weekend with their rumored new boyfriends, Luka Sabbat and Anwar Hadid.

According to an October 8 report by TMZ, both Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner’s new men are younger than they are. Kourtney, who is said to be dating Luka Sabbat, 20, is 19 years older than the model/Grown-ish actor, at 39 years of age.

Meanwhile, Kendall’s alleged new man, model Anwar Hadid, who is the brother of supermodel sisters, Bella and Gigi Hadid, is only 19-years-old, coming in at only 3 years younger than Jenner, who is 22.

The couples were spotted hitting the town together on Sunday to enjoy lunch at celebrity hot spot, Nobu, in Malibu. However, they weren’t alone. Bella Hadid was there, possibly serving as a chaperone for her younger brother, and Kourtney brought along her oldest son, Mason, whom she shares with former boyfriend, Scott Disick.

The group wined and dined at Nobu, and even hit the town in a classic convertible driven by Kendall. Both Jenner and Kardashian took to Instagram to document parts of the day but kept quiet on their rumored new romances with Sabbat and Hadid.

As for Kourtney’s other two children, daughter Penelope and son Reign, they were seemingly spending the day with Scott Disick, who posted some cute photos of them via his Instagram story.

Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat Double Date With Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid https://t.co/9IdNXEsbhs — TMZ (@TMZ) October 8, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian donned a see-through white shirt for the outing, which teased hints of her black bra underneath.

The mother-of-three tucked the shirt into a pair of black pants and paired the outfit with some white sneakers and trendy sunglasses. She had her straight hair parted down the middle, and thrown back into a loose ponytail as she stuck by Sabbat’s side during the date.

“All of their friends know she’s head over heels for Luka. None of her friends liked [ex-boyfriend] Younes [Bendjima], and they all love Luka even though he’s only 20! They think he’s good for her, and he’s a very down to earth and good guy,” a source previously told People Magazine.

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner, stepped out looking like the model that she is. The reality star wore a lime green sweater and a pair of red and white pants with black shoes, belt, and handbag as accessories to the ensemble, as she looked casual behind the wheel with Anwar Hadid riding next to her.

As for Kendall’s relationship with Anwar, sources claim that Bella and Gigi Hadid don’t mind it.

“They actually kind of like it. They all hang out together and Gigi and Bella actually think they’re good together. Their friends think it’s a little weird, but it works,” an insider dished to the magazine.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!