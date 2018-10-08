Here’s Why Justin Bieber Isn’t Wearing His Wedding Ring Despite Already Marrying Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber is reportedly waiting to tie the knot in an official ceremony so that he can start wearing his wedding ring – even though he and Hailey Baldwin already got legally married under the radar last month.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Biebs is “most likely” waiting to sport the wedding band until after he and Hailey have a “more formal ceremony” with their relatives and close friends.

“Justin and Hailey are legally married, but Justin is telling friends he isn’t planning on wearing a wedding band for a while. As much as Hailey and Justin are public about their relationship, they are trying not to make a spectacle of it, and that is why they kept their marriage under wraps and got engaged without telling anyone,” a source told ET.

“Justin and Hailey are marching to the beat of their own drum when it comes to their relationship, keeping everyone close to them on their toes,” the source added.

The 24-year-old singer and the 21-year-old model allegedly got married at a New York City courthouse just a few months after he proposed to her during a vacation in the Bahamas. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Justin proposed to Hailey in July with a stunning $500,000 engagement ring.

Even though the two were spotted together in front of a judge in NYC, Hailey took to Twitter to say, “I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!” as reported by People. This may be another sign that the couple is only considering themselves to be husband and wife until after the religious ceremony, where family and friends can be present.

Another source told ET earlier this month that Hailey “wanted to be married and didn’t want to wait.”

“The couple kept their marriage a secret from a lot of people. They still plan to have a more formal wedding, but for them this intimate ceremony was exactly what they wanted,” the source said.

The marriage news comes amid reports that the pair did indeed get hitched on September 13 without a prenup, which Bieber’s parents are not happy about at all. They are reportedly getting their lawyers to work on a postnup agreement instead, which will protect both their assets in case they get divorced.

The “Love Yourself” singer is reportedly worth $250 million, while Baldwin has a reported $2 million fortune. Their love story goes way back, as they became friends almost 10 years ago, and briefly dated in 2015 and 2016.