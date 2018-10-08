Scott Disick Shares Adorable New Photo Of Youngest Son Reign

Scott Disick is showing off his youngest child, son Reign Aston Disick, via social media. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Monday morning to post an adorable photo of the little boy for his fans to enjoy.

Scott Disick posted the photo early Monday morning, as little Reign is seen sitting on a countertop wearing a pair of dark-colored sweatpants and a red t-shirt. The 3-year-old’s long hair is parted to the side and hangs down in natural, loose waves as he holds a piece of silverware in his mouth while looking right at the camera.

After posting the photo, some fans called out Scott and his baby mama Kourtney Kardashian for not cutting Reign’s hair, while others seemingly mistook Reign for his sister Penelope.

Disick often posts photos of his children to his Instagram story and account. The night before the cute photo of Reign was posted to his feed, he took to his story to post a picture of the little boy sitting on a couch with a plate on his lap as he dons a pair of gray and black pajamas with a haunted house photo on the front. “Dinner at home,” Scott captioned the photo.

Later, Scott posted another snapshot to his story of his daughter Penelope, who very much resembles her younger brother Reign, with long, wavy hair. In the photo, Penelope, Disick’s middle child and only daughter, wears gray lounge pants and a white tank top as she poses and smiles for the camera.

Scott Disick’s final Instagram story photo from the night was one of himself with little Reign. The youngest Disick sibling is seen looking at the camera as he picks on his dad by pulling the hood of his gray sweatshirt down over his face. “Sundays never felt so good,” Scott captioned the picture.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian recently took all three of their children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign to New York City for a quick family getaway.

Sources tell People Magazine that Kourtney is very “happy” with Scott’s currently lifestyle choices, and the fact that he is being a much more involved and attentive father to their children.

“Kourtney and Scott are friends and co-parents. They have a very good relationship, so it’s not strange that they are together with the kids. They want the kids to feel like they are still a family and can have fun together. Lately, Kourtney is very happy with Scott. He is taking care of himself, isn’t partying and is a great dad,” an insider told the magazine.

Fans can see more of Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s children when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!