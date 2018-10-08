Princess Eugenie’s Royal Wedding Will Include Andrea Bocelli Performance

The latest royal bride scored an impressive musical guest for her Windsor Castle wedding.

Princess Eugenie’s wedding just got a lot more star-studded. The Princess of York’s royal wedding to businessman Jack Brooksbank will feature one of the most iconic singers of all time.

Eugenie and her groom have invited Italian tenor and producer Andrea Bocelli to perform at their royal wedding ceremony on October 12 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The famed Italian opera singer, who has been described as having “the most beautiful voice in the world,” will sing two pieces at the wedding, according to People. Andrea Bocelli’s honors include the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The music legend recently made headlines for his song “Fall On Me,” a duet with his son Matteo.

The palace has also announced that James Vivian, the director of music at St. George’s Chapel, has “written descants for two hymns that will be sung during the Service.” Musicians from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO), of which Eugenie’s father Prince Andrew is a patron, will perform alongside Andrea Bocelli during the ceremony, per Harper’s Bazaar. In a press release, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’s James Williams described working with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank as “a great pleasure,” so it is clear the couple has been heavily involved in the musical selections for their big day.

In addition, in honor of the Brooksbank family’s long military history, state trumpeters from the Band of the Household Cavalry will perform a fanfare that was specially written for the ceremony, which is the second royal wedding of this year. Jack Brooksbank’s great-grandfather, Sir Jack Coke, was an officer in the Scots Guards.

Andrea Bocelli won’t be the only famous singer at Princess Eugenie’s wedding. The bride-to-be has an impressive list of celebrity friends which includes popular singer Robbie Williams. The Take That alum’s daughter Theodora Rose Williams will also be a bridesmaid at Eugenie’s royal wedding.

Princess Eugenie’ wedding is already being heavily compared to the May nuptials of her cousin Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. That star-studded event featured a guest list that included George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham, and Oprah Winfrey.

Per People, a gospel choir performed at Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding ceremony, but music legend Elton John later did a pop-up performance at the reception luncheon and even dedicated his 1971 radio hit “Tiny Dancer” to the bride.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s royal wedding ceremony will be broadcast live in England on ITV and in the U.S. on TLC.