Top 10 Hottest Pics Of Bella Thorne On Instagram

Bella Thorne is known for her long acting career, starting out as a child actor on the Disney channel and moving into television and film. She has been seen in movies including The DUFF, Big Sky, Boo! A Madea Halloween, The Babysitter, Assassination Nation, Midnight Sun, and Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip.

In honor of her 21st birthday on October 8, browse through the following 10 hottest pictures of her on Instagram.

1. Pretty In Pink

In this snap, the red-haired bombshell is wearing a pink, frilly jumpsuit and silver heels. Her long hair is free-flowing around her face and she’s paired the look with a wide headband and layers of silver necklaces.

2. Dressing Room

During Fashion Week, Thorne sits completely naked in her dressing room with her hair pulled back from her face. Her makeup is already applied as she pouts her full, red lips and gazes at the camera with thick black lashes.

3. Fuego

Thorne couldn’t look fiercer in this red lingerie combo that shows off her flat tummy and sculpted legs. Her red high heels match her bra and panties in addition to the wall behind her.

4. Playful Pink

The sexy star models a barely-there gold bathing suit in this photoshoot as she stands in front of the mirror showing off her rounded breasts. The boy-shorts-style bottoms reveal her ample backside as she pushes it out. She’s also wearing a sparkly jeweled headband and pretends to be applying her bright-red lipstick.

5. I Love You

This shot against a woodland backdrop features Thorne nude from the waist up. She has one arm folded across her chest, revealing the words “I love you” written on her shoulder.

6. Beach Day

Thorne looks like she’s loving her day splashing in the waves as she lays on her side on the shore. Her hair and body are wet from the water and her black bikini shows off her flawless skin and curves.

7. In A Hurry

This stunning shot features the actress running down a flight of steps in thick-heeled high heels and a black-and-white striped leotard. Her long wavy red hair cascades down her face and back and she gives the camera a sultry look.

8. Good Morning

In this snap, the red-head wears a matching bra and panty combo as she flaunts her adorable bed head. She pushes her breasts together as she leans against the wall, giving fans an ample view of her cleavage.

9. Leave The Heels

Another completely nude shot of the actress features her on the cover of GQ Mexico. In this photo, her pink hair appears wet and she perches on the edge of an antique chair. Her only accessories include a silver bracelet and ring and a pair of black heels.

10. Naturally Hot

The actress shows off her cleavage in this photo as she leans forward and makes a pouty face at the camera. She is wearing her typical silver necklaces, including one with a cross, and has her hair pulled back into a ponytail.