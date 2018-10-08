‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers: Kiki Confronts Ava, Finn’s Stunned, And Jason Wants To Proceed Slowly

The week of October 8 is going to be a hot and wild one according to the latest General Hospital spoilers. There are big developments on the way regarding Jason and Sam, Nelle makes a brief return, and Laura confronts Valentin per the latest sneak peek. However, teasers indicate that there’s major action on numerous other fronts as well and viewers won’t want to miss these upcoming episodes.

As the Inquisitr previously detailed, Sam and Jason will get hot and heavy, but they’ll get interrupted. General Hospital spoilers via Soap Central tease that these two may start to edge forward on this reunion, but Jason will want to be cautious and take things relatively slowly.

Chloe Lanier is back as Nelle for a brief arc and General Hospital spoilers via the weekly preview posted on Twitter shares that she’ll have a visit with Michael. Rumors have also swirled that she may have a visit with Brad and baby “Wiley,” and fans are anxious to see if she’ll reveal anything that will turn this baby swap storyline upside down.

Kiki and Ava are not on good terms these days and General Hospital spoilers suggest that things are going to get even worse. Monday’s episode reportedly brings a new confrontation between the two women, notes SheKnows Soaps, and fans are buzzing over theories about how ugly this may get in the weeks ahead.

Additional General Hospital spoilers for the week reveal that something will stun Finn, but it’s not known yet whether that’s something related to his father, Chase, Anna, or something else entirely. Nina reached out to Sasha and left her a voicemail, but that may not proceed happily as she’d been hoping.

Oscar is going to make a decision as both Kim and Drew scramble and feel desperate over his illness. In addition, General Hospital spoilers tease that this week Griffin will have reason to feel positive while Maxie is facing some kind of disappointment. Aiden’s school struggles will continue, Lulu will step up for someone she cares about, and Felicia will have news to reveal.

It looks like Margaux is also struggling and receiving disappointing news and from the sounds of things, just about everybody in Port Charles gets some storyline coverage this week. Additional General Hospital spoilers will emerge as the week of October 8 continues and there’s a lot for fans to look forward to in these next few shows as things edge toward the upcoming November sweeps.