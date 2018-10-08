Meghan McCain Moved To Tears Upon ‘View’ Return, ‘Thankful’ For Support

Meghan McCain took her seat at The View table after almost one and one-half months away from the ABC commentary series as she mourned the loss of her father, Senator John McCain.

Meghan McCain stated on Twitter October 7 that she was “looking forward” to returning to the Hot Topics table.

The show noted on it’s official Twitter that they were “excited” to welcome McCain back to the ABC series.

Upon Meghan McCain’s entrance to the show’s set, she was greeted with a standing ovation by the audience in attendance.

She took the time to remark to both the audience and her co-hosts, “Thank you so much. I want to thank ABC and The View, as well as all of you for being so kind to my family. From the second my father passed, there was an outpouring of love and support. Every race, creed, color, I saw with American flags as his motorcade passed on the way to his service. He would have loved it.”

She then remarked that she was grateful that the ideals Senator McCain stood for in his career were celebrated and his ideas seemingly “did not die with him.”

McCain then emotionally thanked her co-hosts individually.

She addressed show moderator Whoopi Goldberg by stating, “Whoopi my father loved you. This woman let me cry in her dressing room all year. You daughter Alex, your family, they’re my sisters.”

McCain thanked panelist Abby Huntsman, a close family friend, for allowing her to get “wasted” with her when she learned of her father’s diagnosis in July of 2017.

She noted to guest-co-host Yvette Nicole Brown that she was a wonderful inspiration of how to take care of an elderly parent who has an illness and called her “brave” and “wonderful.”

McCain then told Sunny Hostin that she was so thankful for the “prayers” and encouragement of the panelist seated to her right.

Just days before her return, former United States Vice-President Joe Biden admired McCain’s “courage” during her father’s eulogy to Variety.

Biden noted to the publication that when he watched McCain on the podium delivering a eulogy for her father he said to himself, “There’s John. I’m watching and seeing and hearing John from that podium.”

He called Meghan McCain “Honest, principled, unsparing — and more than a little willing to make people uncomfortable with the truth.”

When McCain told the congregation at the service her father would have wanted her to show them how tough she was, Biden remarked, “I whispered to myself, “John, old buddy — guess what? She just did.”

The View airs weekdays on ABC.