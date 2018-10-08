Khloe Kardashian’s Boyfriend Tristan Thompson Says He Plans To Propose To Her

Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson was at least thinking about proposing to the reality star during the time she was pregnant with their daughter True.

According to an October 8 report by People Magazine, Tristan Thompson was seen FaceTiming with Khloe Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner during Sunday night’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

During the conversation, Tristan was looking for advice on what to get Khloe for a push present, which is a gift that a father will give to the expectant mother at, or around, the time of their child’s birth.

Thompson revealed that Kardashian had told him she would like something that could be passed down from “generation after generation” of their family members.

“You know, Corey [Gamble] bought me for Christmas a couple of years ago this really beautiful little diamond ring that you could put on any finger. You know, until you get that really huge diamond that’s going to go on on her ring finger,” Jenner said hinting at an engagement between Khloe and Tristan.

“Of course. Eventually,” Thompson replied when Jenner applied the pressure.

Khloe later gave birth to the couple’s daughter under very stressful circumstances in her life and relationship with Tristan.

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and video of the NBA player with multiple other women surfaced online.

Khloe was nine months pregnant at the time and gave birth just days after the cheating scandal erupted. Kardashian then locked herself away in Cleveland with baby True, until finally emerging in Ohio with the little girl and for some of Thompson’s basketball games.

Khloe has stayed mostly quiet about the cheating scandal, as well as her decision to stand by Tristan after he was unfaithful to her. However, she did speak out via Instagram last month after one critic commented on a story about the pair allegedly talking marriage and accused the reality star of acting as if her boyfriend didn’t cheat on her.

“I’m not acting as if Tristan didn’t cheat. I’m saying the story about marriage and anyone insinuating they know what we speak about privately is ‘crap,'” Khloe fired back.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian was supposed to move back to Cleveland with Tristan Thompson for the start of the new NBA season. However, the new mom has postponed her move as she’s allegedly still dealing with the impact of the cheating scandal, which will be shown on upcoming episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.