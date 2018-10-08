Former ‘Southern Charm’ Cast Members Thomas Ravenel And Ashley Jacobs Reunite For Dinner After His Arrest

Thomas Ravenel and girlfriend Ashley Jacobs are reportedly going strong.

Thomas Ravenel may be out of a job and facing a number of shocking sexual assault claims against him but that isn’t enough to keep his girlfriend Ashley Jacobs away.

According to an October 8 report from People magazine, the former Southern Charm cast members were spotted together on Sunday when they enjoyed a dinner date at the Obstinate Daughter restaurant on Sullivan’s Island in Charleston, South Carolina.

As the outlet explained, Ravenel and Jacobs were in good spirits during the outing despite his recent arrest, and at one point, Ravenel was seen with his arm around Jacobs. People also said the two were “affectionate” throughout their date.

Ravenel was arrested at the end of last month and charged with assault and battery in the second degree. As fans may have heard, the arrest stemmed from allegations of sexual assault made by “nanny Dawn,” who appeared on Southern Charm and previously cared for Ravenel’s two kids, 4-year-old Kensington and 2-year-old Saint Julien.

Following the arrest, Ravenel was released on $20,000 personal recognizance bond and required to turn in his passport to authorities. Ravenel has also been advised to avoid all contact with “nanny Dawn.”

After Ravenel was first accused of sexual assault earlier this year, Jacobs said the two of them were facing an understandably difficult situation.

“I don’t want to comment but there are just some things I’m trying to handle privately,” Jacobs said at the time. “Before I say too much, I love Thomas and I’ll always love Thomas. I’ll always care about him.”

“I’m still trying to work it out — not work out getting back together, but I’m still trying to figure it out,” she explained. “I think everyone’s been through breakups before but it’s hard. It’s not easy. … Sometimes you just want to stay quiet and figure out what the next move in your life is going to be. … I’m just trying to take care of myself the best way that I can.”

Although Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs were believed to have been broken up for some time over the summer, they began spending time with one another in late August and have continuously been seen together ever since.

Jacobs has also publicly confirmed they are still dating on her Instagram page but hasn’t shared any recent photos of them together.

Southern Charm Season 6 will air on Bravo TV sometime next year without Thomas Ravenel, who was fired from the show after his recent arrest.