Iggy Azalea Confirms Cancellation Of ‘Bad Girls’ Tour

The Aussie rapper scraps her second concert tour in three years.

Iggy Azalea fans will have to wait a while longer to see her on tour. The Australian rapper has confirmed that the previously announced North American tour, The Bad Girls, has been canceled.

In a heartfelt message to fans, the “Fancy” rapper confirmed on Twitter that the long-awaited tour across the U.S. has been canceled.

“Believe me – I was really excited for this tour…and I’m genuinely disappointed it can’t happen this year. The choice was out of my hands and not call to make. I hope I will get to see you all in person one day. I love you.”

Iggy Azalea did not elaborate on the reason behind the cancellation, but later tweeted, “All I can do is keep pushing, keep recording and keep a smile on my face.”

According to Variety, concert promoter Live Nation announced, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Iggy Azalea’s The Bad Girls Tour has been canceled. Refunds are available at point of purchase.”

Azalea was set to embark on a 21-city tour starting in Hollywood, Florida on Oct. 27 and ending Dec. 4 in Houston, Texas. The five-week tour, which would have been Azalea’s first headlining trek in the U.S.in four years, was supposed to have featured rapper CupcakKe as the opening act.

The cancelation news comes less than a week after scheduled opening act CupcakKe announced that she would no longer be on The Bad Girls tour due to a “change of plans.” The rapper later implied that she pulled out of the tour over a drastically reduced paycheck and that none of it was Iggy Azalea’s fault.

“Listen y’all, I went from getting paid 330k on this tour to 30k that’s what I mean by ‘change plans.'” CupcakKe revealed. “THIS WAS NOT IGGY THAT CHANGED PLANS!!!!! It was the ones that put it together!!!!! Iggy knows I love her …. I just need that bag IN FULL that’s all.”

Variety noted that there had still been a large number of tickets available for the some of the now-canceled concert dates and that Azalea’s long stretch out of the spotlight likely contributed to the decision to scrap the tour. After massive success with her breakout album, The New Classic in 2014in 2014, Azalea’s recent Survive the Summer EP was her first release in four years. In addition, the Bad Girls tour is the second tour Iggy Azalea has canceled in three years. In 2015, Iggy Azalea’s “Great Escape” arena tour was also canceled due to “production delays.”

“I’m so sad and sorry to let my fans down,” Azalea said, per E! News. “We’ll be back out on the road when the next album is done.”

Three years later, fans are still waiting.