Former First Daughter Barbara Bush Ties The Knot In Maine, See Pictures From The Elegant Ceremony

The daughter of George W. Bush wed screenwriter Craig Louis Coyne in an intimate ceremony.

Former first daughter Barbara Bush has tied the knot, and pictures of the elegant ceremony are making the rounds online.

The daughter of George W. Bush and granddaughter of George H.W. Bush got married this weekend at the family’s compound in Kennebunkport, Maine. As the Today show noted, Barbara tied the knot with screenwriter Craig Louis Coyne, her boyfriend of nearly a year.

As the report noted, the intimate ceremony was a family affair.

“The bride, who wore an ivory silk crepe Vera Wang custom gown, was escorted down the aisle by her father, former President George W. Bush, with her grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush, watching nearby,” the report noted.

Barbara’s aunt, Dorothy Bush Kock, officiated the ceremony as well, the report added.

As People noted, Barbara also made sure to honor her late grandmother and namesake, former first lady Barbara Bush, who passed away earlier this year.

“It’s really sweet. The ‘something borrowed’ that I’m wearing is this bracelet that my grandfather gave to my grandmother on their 70th anniversary,” Barbara told the magazine.

The wedding location was a special one to the family, and especially to the couple. Barbara and Craig were vacationing in Kennebunkport earlier this summer when he dropped to one knee and popped the question, proposing in the same place that Barbara’s grandparents had gotten engaged exactly 75 years earlier.

Their ceremony was a surprise to many, and Bush and Coyne kept their relationship under wraps. As People noted, Coyne was known for acting in the 2005 movie Jarhead as well as a number of independent films as well. They married after a five-week engagement, with Coyne relocating from Los Angeles to live with his new wife in Manhattan.

As People reported, the pair has been dating for a little less than a year after being set up by friends. Though they lived on different sides of the country, they became inseparable.

“The couple, who have kept their romance under wraps until now, were set up by friends on a blind date last November and committed as a couple by New Year’s Eve — despite living on opposite sides of the country, with Coyne in Los Angeles and Barbara in New York,” the report noted.

The wedding came with little fanfare as well, with the public only finding out when Barbara’s sister shared pictures from the ceremony on social media this weekend.

More pictures from Barbara Bush’s wedding ceremony can be found here.