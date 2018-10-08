Ariana Grande Flaunts Romance With Pete Davidson Amid Pregnancy Speculation

Ariana Grande and her fiance Pete Davidson spent Sunday at their New York City apartment snuggling up together and seemingly enjoying a relaxing day.

According to an October 8 report by Daily Mail, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson took their lovefest to Instagram, as the singer’s best friend Courtney Chipolone snapped a photo of the famous pair cuddling up together on the balcony of their NYC apartment building.

In the photo, Ariana is seen wearing her hair in two buns at the side of her head. The singer dons a pair of gray leggings and socks as her fiance cozies up to her, burying his head in her chest as she smiles and shows off her dimples.

Pete is seen wearing a pair of pink sweatpants and a black t-shirt, which rides up as he bends over to hug his fiance and reveals a plethora of tattoos on his back and arms. He also sports blonde hair in the photo, as the New York City skyline looks gray in the background.

“Mom and dad <3,” Courtney Chipolone captioned the snapshot of the couple, who have been dodging pregnancy rumors due to one of Grande’s latest Instagram photos.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ariana Grande recently snapped a selfie of herself in the mirror holding her new perfume fragrance, Cloud. In the background of the photo, a baby’s playpen can be seen and there is a red light over top.

Many fans immediately noticed the playpen and began to speculate about whether or not Ariana was pregnant with Pete’s baby. However, it was fellow singer Katy Perry who called her friend out on the interesting piece of furniture.

“WHAT ARE YOU COOKING IN THE CRIB” Perry commented on the photo, to which Grande responded, “secret child, duh.”

However, Grande later revealed that the baby bed was used for she and Davidson’s pet pig, whose name is Piggy Smalls, and that the red light was a heat lamp used to keep the little guy warm.

People Magazine reports that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson brought home the little pig back in September and that the Saturday Night Live star quickly ran out and got a pig tattoo on his chest to immortalize the couple’s first pet together.

However, the adorable little farm animal hasn’t been the ideal pet. Davidson recently revealed during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers that the pig has been biting him.