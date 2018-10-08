Hollywood Play Murdered, Rapper & Friend Of Cardi B Killed Outside Nightclub In Queens

Rapper Hollywood Play was shot and killed while exiting a Queens, New York club on Oct. 7. A friend of many in the hip-hop community including Cardi B, he was well-known for his innovative musical style.

The rapper was shot dead in front of the establishment where he was hosting a birthday party, cops say.

Frank Snyder, 35, who rapped under the name Hollywood Play, was leaving Tavern Lounge when shots rang out at 3:15 a.m. Sunday morning, October 7.

According to police, reported the Daily Mail, a black sedan drove by the club when a lone gunman exited and fired shots toward the lounge, hitting Snyder once in the neck and once in the leg. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital and pronounced dead soon after.

Police believe that the rapper was the intended target of the shooter.

“They targeted him. There was a couple other people outside. I feel like they had to wait for the right moment to get him. I don’t understand, why him? Why come after him? They had to be waiting for him,” bartender Tiesajah Reynolds said in a statement to the New York Post.

Cardi B, who hails from The Bronx, paid tribute the rapper Sunday evening sharing an old video of the two of them on Instagram, stating in the video’s caption, “Rest easy @Hollywoodplay.”

The rapper was beloved in his community and very active in events designed to help children in the New York metropolitan area.

Hollywood Life reported that the rapper had recently participated at an annual school bookbag giveaway program in Von King Park in Brooklyn.

Hollywood Play leaves behind two children, a daughter, and a son.

He noted on his official Instagram that his son had been diagnosed with autism in 2017.

“He is my heart the love of my life hands down and I will do any and everything for him and prove to the world how great he will be,” he said at the time of his child.

The rapper’s mother said in a statement to News 12, “My son was good to everybody and he wasn’t a bad person. For them to do this to him was very bad. I just want to know why and who did this to my child.”

The family held a vigil outside the lounge where he was killed on October 7.

Police say they currently have no suspects in the case and the investigation is ongoing, according to News 12.