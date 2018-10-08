Rose McGowan Clears Up Negative Comments About #MeToo Movement

Actress Rose McGowan took to social media to explain comments she made during an interview with the UK’s Sunday Times magazine, in which she appeared to criticize the #MeToo movement and was quoted as calling it a “lie.” According to Page Six, McGowan sent out a series of tweets and videos to affirm that she supports the movement and thinks it’s “beautiful.”

The 45-year-old actress started out by tweeting, “I never said #MeToo is a lie. Ever. I was talking about Hollywood and Time’s Up, not #MeToo. Ugh. I’m so tired of erroneous s–tstorms. #MeToo is about survivors and their experiences, that cannot be taken away.”

In part of the video she continues by saying, “I’m just here to say that #MeToo is important, it’s honest, and it’s our experience. It is not a lie. For some reason, there are people in the media that will try to bring it down. But I say stand strong. Again, it’s simply our shared experience. That is what #MeToo is, and it’s beautiful.”

During her interview on Sunday, McGowan said that she did not feel supported or welcomed by the movement even though she was one of the first to speak out against someone in power, writes the Inquisitr. She added that she isn’t invited to luncheons or featured in women’s magazines.

Criticizing those who claim to be a part of the movement, she used actress Meryl Streep as an example of someone who she claims knew about Harvey Weinstein’s behavior and didn’t report him, yet now stands with sexual abuse victims.

“It’s all bulls**t. It’s a lie. It’s a Band-Aid lie to make them feel better. I know these people, I know they’re lily-livered, and as long as it looks good on the surface, to them, that’s enough.”

She added, “I just think they’re douchebags. They’re not champions. I just think they’re losers. I don’t like them. How do I explain the fact that I got a GQ Man of the Year award and no women’s magazines and no women’s organizations have supported me?”

After posting the messages and videos on Twitter to set the record straight on her interview, her posts received hundreds of comments.

Some of her fans supported her, with one commenting, “That’s exactly how I understood your statements Rose. I’m very sorry that Hollywood used your experiences for their own gain, thereby tossing aside real survivors. As a Conservative, I support you.”

However, others were not as supportive.

“Ugh! I understand what you’re saying but at this point you are just diminishing this movement with your drama, associations, behavior. I’ve admired you for a long time so I hate to say this but you need to SIT DOWN right now. I think you know that too. Best wishes.”