‘Dancing With The Stars’ Week 3 Spoilers: ‘Most Memorable’ Night Brings Big Performances, Another Elimination

It’s time for Week 3 of Dancing with the Stars and viewers cannot wait to see what’s ahead. Each of the DWTS Season 27 celebrities will be sharing powerful, emotional stories about their pasts and these always get fans buzzing. There are some early spoilers out for Monday night’s show and fans will want to remember that the show is down to just one episode a week, with no Tuesday episodes, for now.

ABC teases that the remaining 11 celebrities will all head down memory lane as they share a personal story about a time in their past that impacted them in a significant way. These are usually great for viewers to watch, as it gives an inside look at each contestant and allows fans to learn a lot more about them.

Dancing with the Stars spoilers via PureDWTS notes that Leona Lewis and Calum Scott will sing during Monday’s show and they’ll have “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson performing during their song. Joe and Jenna are reportedly doing the Viennese waltz to “You Are the Reason.”

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe are also doing the Viennese waltz, but to the John Williams song “Hedwig’s Theme,” and Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber will stick with that style in their performance to Ray Chew Live’s “We Are the Champions.” John Schneider and Emma Slater are doing the waltz and they also have a Ray Chew Live song, “Smile.”

DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold will do the Argentine tango to the Clint Mansell and Kronos Quartet song “Lux Aeterna,” and Milo Manheim and Witney Carson will jive to Aloe Blacc’s “Can You Do This.” Dancing with the Stars spoilers detail that two pairs will be doing contemporary pieces this week. Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten will use the Ray Chew Live song “How to Save a Life” while Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess will dance to “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman.

There are also two couples hitting the dance floor with a rumba during Monday’s DWTS. Spoilers indicate that Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong will use her song “2 On” while Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy will perform to the Lukas Graham song “Love Someone.” It looks like just one couple will dance the samba, and that’s Juan Pablo di Pace and Cheryl Burke, who will use “Ni Tu Ni Yo” by Jennifer Lopez and Gente de Zona.

It looks as if the dance order for the Week 3 performance night has been revealed as well. According to George Pennacchio of ABC7 via Twitter, Mary Lou and Sasha will go first, with Milo and Witney second. Nancy and Val go third and DWTS viewers will see Alexis and Alan dance fourth.

Fifth up during Monday’s show is Evanna and Keo, followed by Joe and Jenna. Seventh this week on Dancing with the Stars is Juan Pablo and Cheryl, with John and Emma dancing eighth. Bobby and Sharna are ninth, Tinashe and Brandon are 11th, and DeMarcus and Lindsay will close out the show.

At the end of Monday’s show, one couple will be eliminated and this will be based on last week’s votes and this week’s scores from the judges. Which pair seems most at risk of elimination in Week 3 of Dancing with the Stars? As PureDWTS details in their number-crunching, it’s primarily a guessing game until the pairs perform Monday night.

However, they speculate that Nancy, Bobby, and Joe are probably the three celebrities most likely to end up in danger. There could be a surprise on the way, but it does seem possible that Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy may end up making a fairly early exit this fall in Season 27.

Will your favorite Dancing with the Stars pair be safe this week? Check out Monday’s DWTS “Most Memorable” theme on ABC to see how the night plays out.