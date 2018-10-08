‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Charlie Proposes To Pam & Fans Are Already Predicting The Cake

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of October 15 reveal that Charlie (Dick Christie) is going to propose to Pam (Alley Mills). Amidst all the custody drama, betrayals, and secrets, Charlie will finally summon the courage to ask his longtime girlfriend to be his wife, according to The TV Watercooler. Fans are so excited about this particular wedding that some have already made predictions about their day.

B&B fans have been asking for months, if not years, when these two will finally tie the knot. Pam and Charlie provide some much-needed comic relief in this story which is sometimes very angst-driven, as soap operas tend to be. Charlie’s comedic timing and one-liners and Pam’s crazy disposition have actually endeared them to viewers as one of the show’s favorite couples. But, they’re also an incredibly sweet couple who are obviously in love.

Soap Central message boards have nothing but good things to say about the wedding. Fans are excited that they will finally get to see a wedding that they want to watch. This will be B&B’s fourth wedding of the year, and probably the only one that fans want to see happen. Hope’s (Annika Noelle) weddings this year had viewers divided in Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope camps, while many thought that Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) and Katie (Heather Tom) got married too quickly.

“This show is actually focusing on Pam’s love life. I can’t believe it. Looking forward to watching Pam and Charlie’s wedding. Hope they will get married in a church. And not in a living room. Well at least there won’t be another Logan wedding. I think Sheila would of congratulated Charlie and pam on their engagement. Way to go B&B writers”

Others have speculated for months about Charlie and Pam getting married. In a thread titled, “How about a Pam and Charlie wedding?” on the World of Bold and the Beautiful boards, Buckyboy thinks that it’s a wonderful idea.

“Sounds fantastic to me! A Pam and Charlie wedding is what I’ve been hoping for years now…”

Upon hearing that Charlie was finally going to propose to Pam, several fans had various ideas about the cake and even their first night together, per World of Bold and Beautiful forums.

“A giant lemon bar cake also will we get a wedding night too.”

Even Bill (Don Diamont) wanted some of Pam’s lemon bars the other day when he popped by Forrester Creations. Unfortunately, she was all out and could only offer him a Bundt cake. One thing is for certain, it will be awesome to see Pam and Charlie cooking up a storm for their own wedding for a change. Now, does anyone know if Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is available to officiate the ceremony? Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.