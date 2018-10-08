Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Age-Defying Physique In White Swimsuit On Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley is looking better than even, and she isn’t afraid to show it. The 53-year-old model and actress took to Instagram early Monday to share a stunning photo of herself in a white one-piece swimsuit that showcases her incredible physique.

In the snap, Hurley is posing with her arms up resting on her head, as she stands on a stoned area featuring trees nearby. The ocean features prominently in the background, enhancing the swimwear vibe. Hurley is apparently posing on Tagomago Island, a private island off the east coast of Ibiza in Spain.

The Austin Powers actress is rocking a white one-piece that features a stylish cutout on the right side, which exposes part of Hurley’s abs and obliques. She is wearing her hair down and tones of pink on her lips and cheeks. Her eyes are highlighted by darker-colored eyeliner and shadow.

The swimsuit is a new addition to her beachwear collection, which she said is coming soon.

“On @tagomagoisland in my new one piece,” she caption the photo, which she paired with the hashtag “coming soon.”

The snap garnered more than 11,600 likes and more than 230 comments in under one hour, with many fans complimenting her on her looks as well as the beauty of the swimsuit.

The former Estée Lauder face, who most recently played Queen Helena on The Royals, has joined Estée Lauder’s campaign against breast cancer, as HollywoodLife noted.

“Our new hashtag this year is #timetoendbreastcancer. We are now moving everything toward really finding that cure,” she said, according to the website.

This isn’t Hurley’s first time promoting the cause. The actress has been working with the Estée Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Campaign since the early 1990s, as the Inquisitr previously reported. Hurley decided to join the campaign after she lost her grandmother to the disease.

“..I feel if she’d been diagnosed today with what we know now, with the advances they’ve made in treatments, with diagnosis, with awareness, the way we talk about it, I feel it could just have been different for her,” Hurley said of her grandmother, as quoted by Hello Magazine.

In fact, Hurley is taking part in a research into breast cancer, according to the Irish Independent. As part of the experiment, Hurley is exploring the benefits of yoga, exercise and mindfulness on those being treated for breast cancer. The actress hailed the work as “ground-breaking” during a visit to the laboratory at Brighton and Sussex Medical School, as per the publication. The team of researchers is exploring whether stress reduction techniques can increase the effectiveness of chemotherapy for those fighting the disease.