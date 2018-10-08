Julia Louis-Dreyfus Stuns In Off-The-Shoulder Dress At Cancer Benefit

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus attended a cancer charity fundraiser on Sunday and wore a dress to remember. According to the Daily Mail, she headlined the Les Girls 18th annual cabaret benefit for the National Breast Cancer Coalition Fund in Hollywood.

The Veep star, who went through her own battle with breast cancer, wore a long, black, off-the-shoulder, tight-fitting dress that showed off her slim figure and sculpted shoulders and arms. The 57-year-old could pass for much younger with her dark hair pulled back from her face, a pair of dangling earrings hanging from her ears, and gold stiletto heels. She also wore plenty of blush, lipstick, and dark eye makeup.

Louis-Dreyfus was diagnosed with breast cancer in the fall of 2017 and had to undergo surgery and three rounds of chemotherapy. She announced her diagnosis on social media after winning her 11th Emmy Award for her lead role on Veep. Her post read, “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today I’m the one.”

She told InStyle how she felt after going through her cancer battle, writes the Daily Mail.

“I do feel different, but I can’t quite articulate how. I’ve come out the other side of this, and I’m still not exactly sure how to define the difference other than to say I’m grateful, of course, but it’s more than that. It’s bigger.”

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Production of the hit HBO show was put on hold while she went through her treatment and she returned to work in early September after she self-reportedly “kicked cancer’s a**,” writes InStyle.

Louis-Dreyfus now helps to raise money for cancer research. Sak’s Fifth Avenue chose the actress to be their Key to the Cure ambassador and she is currently working with them to raise money for the AiRS (Alliance in Reconstructive Surgery) Foundation, an organization that provides financial assistance to those who cannot afford reconstructive surgery after going through breast cancer surgery and treatment.

The former Seinfeld star spoke about her work with the foundation.

“There are plenty of women who decide not to get reconstruction, which is fine. But if you want it and can’t afford it, that’s heartbreaking to me. The gap between the haves and the have-nots in our country — it’s a very wide divide right now. I’m lucky enough to be in a union where I get fabulous benefits. Not everyone is so lucky.”

Currently, Louis-Dreyfus is ready to put this chapter of her life behind her, reports InStyle.