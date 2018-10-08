‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eric Finds Nicole, Mimi & Bonnie Clash

Days of our Lives spoilers for the beginning of the week claim that there will be a lot of uncertainty in Salem as family members clash, old lovers reunite, and mysterious are solved.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans can expect to see Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) reunite with the love of his life Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). The couple will finally come face to face after months apart, but it won’t be a happy reunion for the duo.

As fans will remember, Nicole was involved with Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) before realizing that she still had heavy feelings for his stepbrother Eric. Nicole and Eric decided that they wanted to be together, and when Nicole informed Brady that she was ending their romance, he was livid.

Brady, who has been hurt by so many women in the past, told Nicole that she would have to leave town with her daughter Holly and end her relationship with Eric, or he would use evidence that he had against her to prove that she killed Deimos Kiriakis. Brady revealed that if Nicole didn’t leave Salem immediately that he would have her thrown in jail for good.

When Eric found out about the real reason Nicole left him, he immediately rushed to find her, and this week Days of our Lives fans will finally get to see their reunion, which is set to be packed with drama when Eric finds out that Nicole has married Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) since leaving Salem.

In the latest #DAYS, Eric leaves town to track down Nicole. https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/EmUdOAsW76 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) October 8, 2018

Elsewhere in Salem, Mimi Lockhart (Farah Fath) is back in the picture, and she and her mother Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) will butt heads. Viewers will seemingly begin to find out why Mimi is back, and what she has to do with her mother’s plan.

Many fans believe that the baby Bonnie is trying to pass off as belonging to her and Lucas Horton (Bryan Datillo) actually belongs to Mimi, and fans can’t wait to find out the crazy story behind her return.

Meanwhile, John Black (Drake Hogestyn), Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) come closer to finding out the truth about what really happened the night Marlena was shot, and who may have pulled the trigger to attempt to end her life.

In addition, Days of our Lives fans will watch as Abe Carver (James Reynolds) and Sheila (Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins) continue to clash when they meet up yet again in town.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.